Automatic Rapid Charging Robot Becomes Reality, But Not From Tesla
Researchers at Graz Univerity of Technology reveal robot-controlled CCS EV fast-charging system.
The current prototype was a joint effort between Graz University of Technology, BMW AG Munich, MAGNA Steyr Engineering Graz, the Linz automation specialist KEBA, and the Austrian Association for Automotive Technology (ÖVK) in Vienna. It is the first of its kinds that will allow vehicles to be loaded in various parking positions in series, waiting to charge. This means it can charge vehicles successively, one after another. It also corrects for a driver’s parking misalignments. The system requires no changes to a vehicle’s existing hardware, nor are any special adapters needed.
Way back in 2014, Tesla CEO Elon Musk declared via Twitter that the automaker was working on a similar system. Though we’ve yet to see this become reality from Tesla.
The leader of this particular research area at Graz University of Technology, Bernhard Walzel, is writing his dissertation on the subject. He explains:
For the first time, we have succeeded in a robot-based charging station autonomously charging several vehicles one behind the other, without the vehicles being specially adapted for it have to. Thanks to ingenious camera technology, the robot recognizes the charging socket of the vehicles and is thus able to autonomously set different parameters- Cars, which successively drive into the charging station, charge. The problem of positioning the vehicle at the loading bay could thus be solved, so that the system works even when parking misalignments occur.
Graz University says that the goal is to offer convenient, automated fast-charging in a matter of minutes. The system employs liquid-cooled connectors and cables. The project’s next step is to pair it with autonomous parking.
Video Description via Technische Universität Graz on YouTube:
Researchers from TU Graz and their industry partners have unveiled a world first: the prototype of a robot-controlled, high-speed combined charging system (CCS) for electric vehicles. that enables series charging of cars in various parking positions.
Source: TU Graz
16 Comments on "Automatic Rapid Charging Robot Becomes Reality, But Not From Tesla"
While a cool novelty, I’m not really sure of the point? The cost (and potential maintenance) of robot arms seem to be pointless when one simply has to walk over and plug in their car.
Of course it’s pointless NOW. It’s research and development, not a product on sale now. But with autonomous cars there are huge benefits of course, and the only alternative is wireless charging. So you must weigh the cost of a few thousand robots against the cost of hardware in EVERY car to enable fast wireless charging (which requires using the onboard charger, because only AC can be wirelessly transferred, and only DC can charge a battery).
When you can just get out of the car in front of your chosen restaurant and your car drives to the nearest charger, then picks you up fully charged, it won’t seem so silly anymore!
Agreed. If I saw what you’re describing I wouldn’t think it silly, which isn’t what I saw.
If this isn’t a collaborative robot, then it will have to be caged away from humans. This wouldn’t be a problem if the end goal is autonomous driving to charging, as no humans would be around.
No, it’s just laziness
Yeah, but I hope for wireless charging to be almost standard too. Just park, and charge. No matter if I, or the car do the parking.
This robot will of course be able to handle much higher charging speeds then a normal wireless charger.. I say yes to both 🙂
What Terawatt said, except on an even bigger scale. Like autonomous taxi fleets that need to charge throughout the day.
SparkEV might like it as a tool for chargers to unplug themselves at public free charger sites, and order the EV to clear itself out of the parking space so someone else can have their turn charging. That would require a robot disconnect and autonomous driving.
While not on Tesla’s Dr Octopus level, this is still unnecessarily complicated…Existing Roomba vacuum hardware/software with a telescoping vertical cable holder is all you need for this job…
Or change / add charging port to be below the car so that roomba can simply plug-in with extensible boom.
W/the 3D vision, the idea was this will work with any existing J1772 port, thus all EVs. However they are going to need to position a robot on each side and provide a horizontal gantry. The reach may still fall short of front ported vehicles. It might be best to put an overhead system w/both X&Y axis for positioning the arm first. They would need to build a database that would identify each vehicle type.
Bottom is better than overhead; to accommodate various height cars, the top has to be very tall. Bottom is only few feet high to reach the car at most, and it can be placed anywhere on the bottom. Existing Roomba would fit under all EV today.
Laziness’s and no want for this
So Will Troll, how do you think autonomous cars are going to plug themselves in?
This could be useful when it’s raining outside or you are disabled and you need someone to help you.
Laziness is not the motivation for this or inductive charging. Just look to the gridlock at the charger that is coming once 500,000 Model 3s are on our roads. We saw lines at Harris Ranch on holiday weekends plus other oft-used California Superchargers. Tesla even employed valets to charge cars as to ease the lines in waiting.
There is definitely going to be a bottleneck in fueling our cars in times to come. Why not use the autonomous summon feature to move one car out and the best one in? Parking garage locations also come to mind. You are eating dinner, in a meeting, watching a movie or shopping and your phone app tells you your car is now positioned and charging.
My idea is use stacked parking rotisseries to rotate cars into charging position automatically as each car is topped up. I’d rather see inductive charge pads than robo arms. While losses are minimized with a direct connection, these arms seem vulnerable to vandals and breakdowns.
On one hand, it’s sort of cool and seems like a fairly easy thing to make robotic. Robots assemble cars and many other items, and this doesn’t seem any more complicated than that.
On the other hand, public chargers are too often abused and/or fail and need service already. This would undoubtedly suffer the same fate. More to go wrong.