Fully Charged Tests Range Rover PHEV On-Rand & Off-Road – Video
Land Rover Range Rover PHEV – the off-road ready premium road-ship
Fully Charged tested the plug-in hybrid Range Rover, which soon will hit the showrooms in the U.S.
The latest episode consist of two parts – city driving in Los Angeles and off-road test in Oxfordshire, UK.
As you can see, the Land Rover combines premium interior and all the comfort stuff one would expect with off-road driving capability, as long as you are not afraid to scratch the paint or wheels.
“An episode about a massive SUV, surely this isn’t a Fully Charged vehicle. You might be right, but this is a plug in hybrid version with a claimed 100 miles to the gallon. Filmed in the extremes of Los Angeles and Oxfordshire to give an all around assessment.”
Range Rover P400e specs:
- 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds)
- up to 31 miles (51 km) of all-electric range (NEDC, think ~20 miles/32 real world/EPA)
- 13.1 kWh battery
- 296hp (217kW) 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 85kW electric motor. Combined system output: 398hp (292kW), 640 Nm of torque
- permanent four-wheel drive system
- top speed of 137mph (220km/h)
- charging takes 2 hours 45 minutes at home using a dedicated 32 amp wall box (7 kW)
- battery is covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile, 70% state of health warranty
6 Comments on "Fully Charged Tests Range Rover PHEV On-Rand & Off-Road – Video"
What does “On-Rand” mean?
Another rich man’s toy. Pass.
People who have those tend not to be rich, but just highly leveraged. Nothing to be jealous of.
Interesting observation, we have a Range Rover, among our vehicles, and no debt whatsoever, including on our 3 homes. Well, unless property taxes are considered leverage, they seem to come twice every year, and ever increasing.
But ya, financially responsible people are nothing to be jealous of, they typically just have more financial discipline over a longer period of time then lesser financially responsible folks.
“But ya, financially responsible people are nothing to be jealous of, they typically just have more financial discipline over a longer period of time then lesser financially responsible folks.”
That is true, but being financially responsible doesn’t make you rich. it will help you staying rich.
It’s snowing.. when was this filmed?