Fully Charged Tests Range Rover PHEV On-Rand & Off-Road – Video

Land Rover Range Rover PHEV – the off-road ready premium road-ship

Fully Charged tested the plug-in hybrid Range Rover, which soon will hit the showrooms in the U.S.

The latest episode consist of two parts – city driving in Los Angeles and off-road test in Oxfordshire, UK.

As you can see, the Land Rover combines premium interior and all the comfort stuff one would expect with off-road driving capability, as long as you are not afraid to scratch the paint or wheels.

“An episode about a massive SUV, surely this isn’t a Fully Charged vehicle. You might be right, but this is a plug in hybrid version with a claimed 100 miles to the gallon. Filmed in the extremes of Los Angeles and Oxfordshire to give an all around assessment.”

