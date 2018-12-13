Range Rover P400e Gets A Big Price Tag In U.S.

2 H BY MARK KANE

Land Rover introduces its first two plug-in hybrids in the U.S. – the 2019 Range Rover P400e and 2019 Range Rover Sport P400e.

Both models are equipped with the same powertrains (398hp of system output and 13.1 kWh battery). We expect that all-electric range will be around 20 miles.

The bigger Range Rover P400e starts at $95,150, while the smaller Range Rover Sport P400e at $78,300, but you need to add $995 destination fee so it’s $96,145 and $79,295 respectively. The available federal tax credit should effectively lower the cost by around $6,000.

The Range Rover P400e does 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds, while the Range Rover Sport is able to achieve 6.3 seconds.

Range Rover P400e specs: