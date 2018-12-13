Range Rover P400e Gets A Big Price Tag In U.S.
Land Rover introduces its first two plug-in hybrids in the U.S. – the 2019 Range Rover P400e and 2019 Range Rover Sport P400e.
Both models are equipped with the same powertrains (398hp of system output and 13.1 kWh battery). We expect that all-electric range will be around 20 miles.
The bigger Range Rover P400e starts at $95,150, while the smaller Range Rover Sport P400e at $78,300, but you need to add $995 destination fee so it’s $96,145 and $79,295 respectively. The available federal tax credit should effectively lower the cost by around $6,000.
The Range Rover P400e does 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds, while the Range Rover Sport is able to achieve 6.3 seconds.
Range Rover P400e specs:
- 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds)
- up to 31 miles (51 km) of all-electric range (NEDC, think ~20 miles/32 real world/EPA)
- 13.1 kWh battery
- 296hp (217kW) 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 85kW electric motor. Combined system output: 398hp (292kW), 640 Nm of torque
- permanent four-wheel drive system
- top speed of 137mph (220km/h)
- charging takes 2 hours 45 minutes at home using a dedicated 32 amp wall box (7 kW)
- battery is covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile, 70% state of health warranty
of no consequence
Lets see.. $78k or $95k starting price for a 13 kWh battery?? I’m starting to think that there’s 2 types of electric crowds: 1) folks who put electric first and vehicle 2nd, and 2) the opposite. The Range Rover P400E is geared for the electric ‘dabblers,’ just like the i8, and any PHEV that gets less about 30 miles of electric range. Good Lord, it’s 2018- BEV’s get 250+ miles without breaking an electron sweat!
Two types of car crowds. 1) the first adopters where electric matters most. 2) Everyone else that just wants a car that does the job they want at the best price possible.
The non Hybrid Range Rover also starts at $85k, so in fact you’re paying $10k for a 13kWh battery, which isn’t particularly different to many other manufacturers offerings.
Sorry Andy from England, uncompetitive compliance-level as far as electric goes.
They might sell a few since their it is a large SUV and so far that market is untouched with the up to 7 seater Model X being smaller then this, but it is only a matter of time until Tesla or someone else enters this segment with a true electric large SUV.
May god help you sell this vehicle
Is Range Rover a luxury brand? They look like a Kia from the outside.