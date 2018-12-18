U.S. EV Obituary: Cadillac CT6 Plug-In, We Hardly Knew Ye

3 H BY WADE MALONE

The latest Plug-In Cadillac died as it lived: in obscurity

According to GM Authority, the plug-in hybrid variant of the Cadillac CT6 has been unceremoniously killed in the U.S. A Cadillac spokesperson confirmed this to GM Authority, stating “Although production of the CT6 Plug-In for North America is discontinuing for the 2019 model year, alternative fuel vehicles remain a part of our future product portfolio as we move deeper in to our 10-year plan.”

This isn’t a surprise considering InsideEVs estimates the car sold less than two dozen units on a typical month. We also have not seen any new inventory hit dealers in nearly two months.

The plug-in CT6 launched in the U.S. at $75k for the 2017 model year. While engineered with the knowledge taken from the Voltec program, the car had little directly in common with the popular Chevy Volt. The Cadillac had 31 miles of EPA electric range and a disappointingly inefficient 62 MPGe.

The standard CT6 is already a low volume seller in the states. From the beginning, Cadillac insisted that the vehicle would see limited availability in North America. In 2016, GM president Dan Ammann told Bloomberg “China has tremendous government incentives to produce what they call NEV – new energy vehicles – and they give tremendous financial incentive to every customer that buys one of these.”

The PHEV model in particular is aimed directly at the Chinese market. While the non plug-in CT6 is manufactured in Detroit, the electrified model is only assembled in Shanghai. Because it is produced locally, it also received generous government EV incentives in China. The car will also play a key role in meeting the country’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) mandates. So for the time being, the plug-in model will remain on sale in the China where demand is higher.

Source: GM Authority