Quick Look At The Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction Progress: Video

19 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla is not wasting time in China

The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is currently the biggest Tesla investment in production capacity. Here we have a video from the construction site about a week after the official groundbreaking.

As of the January 17, it seems that more manpower and equipment is now present to transform the previously vacant and undeveloped plot into a plant.

Vincent Yu’s video description:

From the video, it shows that construction already started and good numbers of heavy equipment are operating on the site. Looking forward to the success of Tesla’s development in China.

Below we’ve included an additional quick glance: