Quick Look At The Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction Progress: Video
Tesla is not wasting time in China
The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is currently the biggest Tesla investment in production capacity. Here we have a video from the construction site about a week after the official groundbreaking.
As of the January 17, it seems that more manpower and equipment is now present to transform the previously vacant and undeveloped plot into a plant.
Vincent Yu’s video description:
From the video, it shows that construction already started and good numbers of heavy equipment are operating on the site. Looking forward to the success of Tesla’s development in China.
Below we’ve included an additional quick glance:
2 Comments on "Quick Look At The Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction Progress: Video"
Thank you to Vincent Yu for making these video’s.
Keep making them.
Nice videos. Several people had commented on a few other articles that the ground seems rather wet and flooding could be an issue, but here it looks like they are both raising the ground level about a meter and putting in peers to support the floor. Impressive start showing how serious it is and how eager to make progress.