Quarterly Chevrolet Bolt And Volt Sales, Plus June Breakouts

40 M BY WADE MALONE

Chevy begins 2019 Bolt production this month, with the refreshed 2019 Volt expected to arrive this quarter.

Unfortunately, due to General Motors’ recent decision to withhold monthly sales reports in favor of a Tesla-like quarterly reporting system, the following numbers are estimates.

InsideEVs considers this information important to our readers and a testament to what we’ve been doing for some time. So, we have attempted to provide you with our best estimates for April and May. Our goal is to be as accurate as possible. Our numbers are primarily based upon daily inventory tracking, as well as accounts from buyers, dealers and other sources.

In March and April, the Chevrolet Volt barely edged out the Bolt EV in sales. In May, the Volt continued to lead the Bolt in our sales estimates. Bolt inventories have been weak all quarter as GM has prioritized exports. But, we expect the inventory situation to improve shortly. 2019 Bolt production begins in July and GM has announced they will be increasing production by the end of 2018.

We expected sales of both the Volt and Bolt to be down for June. We now have quarterly estimates for both cars. For Q2 2018, GM has reported 3,483 Bolt deliveries and 4,336 Volt deliveries. Both numbers are down ~20% from the same quarter last year. Based on quarterly numbers, we estimate:

For the month of June 2018, we estimate U.S. Chevrolet Bolt EV deliveries at 1,083, compared to last June at 1,642 and last month’s estimated 1,125. The Volt also moved an estimated 1,336 for the month.

While Bolt EV inventories have been weak, Volt inventories have been strong all quarter. It seems GM has not forgotten that its highly successful, long-range plug-in hybrid may still have some pull with buyers. Plug-in hybrids like the Volt provide a safe entry point into the world of electric vehicles. And, the recently announced upgrades for the 2019 Volt address many of the concerns owners have had with the car.

