Quarterly Chevrolet Bolt And Volt Sales, Plus June Breakouts

Chevy begins 2019 Bolt production this month, with the refreshed 2019 Volt expected to arrive this quarter.

Unfortunately, due to General Motors’ recent decision to withhold monthly sales reports in favor of a Tesla-like quarterly reporting system, the following numbers are estimates.

InsideEVs considers this information important to our readers and a testament to what we’ve been doing for some time. So, we have attempted to provide you with our best estimates for April and May. Our goal is to be as accurate as possible. Our numbers are primarily based upon daily inventory tracking, as well as accounts from buyers, dealers and other sources.

In March and April, the Chevrolet Volt barely edged out the Bolt EV in sales. In May, the Volt continued to lead the Bolt in our sales estimates. Bolt inventories have been weak all quarter as GM has prioritized exports. But, we expect the inventory situation to improve shortly. 2019 Bolt production begins in July and GM has announced they will be increasing production by the end of 2018.

We expected sales of both the Volt and Bolt to be down for June. We now have quarterly estimates for both cars. For Q2 2018, GM has reported 3,483 Bolt deliveries and 4,336 Volt deliveries. Both numbers are down ~20% from the same quarter last year. Based on quarterly numbers, we estimate:

For the month of June 2018, we estimate U.S. Chevrolet Bolt EV deliveries at 1,083, compared to last June at 1,642 and last month’s estimated 1,125. The Volt also moved an estimated 1,336 for the month.

copper-orange Chevrolet Bolt EV hatchback

Chevrolet Bolt EV

While Bolt EV inventories have been weak, Volt inventories have been strong all quarter. It seems GM has not forgotten that its highly successful, long-range plug-in hybrid may still have some pull with buyers. Plug-in hybrids like the Volt provide a safe entry point into the world of electric vehicles. And, the recently announced upgrades for the 2019 Volt address many of the concerns owners have had with the car.

Chevrolet Bolt

Chevrolet Bolt EVs - finding more US driveways every month!
29 photos
The introduction (and US reception) of the Chevy Bolt EV has pulled forward GM's 200,000th sale by at least a year (now expected in Q2 2018)

8 Comments on "Quarterly Chevrolet Bolt And Volt Sales, Plus June Breakouts"

James

GM numbers are weird. They claim that “U.S. and global demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV has been very strong in 2018, with global sales estimated to be up more than 35 percent year over year in the second quarter and up more than 40 percent in the first half”.
With the low volume in Q2, they only have 183902 US cumulative sales. If they want to hit 200K on Oct 1 (instead of in Dec), they need to sell ~16K cars in Q3, up ~44% from last year.

To maximize the tax benefit, they should sell as many as possible in Q4 18 and Q1 19.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
ClarksonCote

Why? They could wait and hit 200k on Jan 1 instead of Oct 1. They’ve been leading EV sales among mainstream automakers, it’s probably to their advantage to wait instead of running out sooner. There’s a lot at play here that’s hard to understand (that’s a reference to my own lack of understanding, no assumptions about yours 🙂 )

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
EVShopper

Now that they seem to be exporting more, do you have sales data for markets outside of US?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

We published the South Korea story last month. That will come again soon.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Wade Malone

Yep, we will provide an update on global bolt sales like we did last month. (if readers find it interesting that is) Bolt sales are looking strong globally in June.

This plus considering the winding down of 2018 production… low Bolt sales were expected from us this month.

Bolt production needs to be increased and soon!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 seconds ago
tech_guy

Wow. Terrible sales.
While I hope it’s a supply constraint, I’m worried that Americans (those who can’t afford a $60k M3) just don’t care.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Viking79

Agreed, terrible, the entire quarter Bolt EV only sold about 1 week worth of Model 3 production. However, I am glad to see them importing to markets that are more interested in that car. I really want to see their new BEV CUV supposedly coming end of year though as it would interest me more.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
ClarksonCote

I wonder what the 2019 Volt upgrades will do to sales? With power seat, less engine running in coldest weather, and a 7.2kW charger option, it’s very competitive with options and remains the longest EV range plug-in hybrid available.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 seconds ago