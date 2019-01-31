Q4 2018: Tesla Deployed 225 MWh Of Energy Storage, 73 MW Of Solar

2 H BY MARK KANE

In 2018 Tesla deployed 1.04 GWh of energy storage systems

Tesla announced results for the energy generation and energy storage business, which in Q4 amounted $371.5 million (up almost 25% year-over-year). It’s just a few percent of total revenues of over $7.2 billion and it will unlikely change in the near-future.

The total deployment of the energy storage system is the past quarter stands at 225 MWh (up 57%), while the solar installations decreased 13% to 73 MW.

Tesla energy storage deployed – Q4’2018

Total energy storage deliveries in 2018 stands at 1.04 GWh (up nearly three-times from 358 MWh) and Tesla expects sales will double in 2019 to over 2 GWh.

“While 2018 was predominantly the year of Model 3, our Energy business also reached a significant milestone. In 2018, we deployed 1.04 GWh of energy storage, nearly tripling our energy storage deployments compared to 358 MWh deployed in 2017. In Q4, energy storage deployments reached 225 MWh, a decrease of 6% sequentially, and up 57% compared to Q4 2017. A new manufacturing line made by Tesla Grohmann is further increasing production of Powerwall and Powerpack modules at Gigafactory 1. With a better supply of cells and new manufacturing equipment, we are aiming to more than double energy storage deployments to over 2 GWh in 2019. Through various operational efficiencies, our average sale-to-installation time also decreased by about 50% in 2018.”

Tesla solar deployed – Q4’2018

On the solar front, sales decreased by nearly 38% year-over-year to 326 MW (compared to 522 MW in 2017). Tesla said that it still is in a transformation period (switching sales structure and retreats from leasing model), while the new product – Solar Roof is moving forward slowly.