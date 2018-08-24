Q-Yachts Unveils Q30 Electric Day Cruiser: Tesla Of The Sea

3 H BY MARK KANE

The electric yacht of the future appeared in Finland.

Q-Yachts is introducing an electric day cruiser yacht that it says it would like us to consider as the “Tesla Of The Sea“.

The first model, Q30, is equipped with a 30 kWh or 60 kWh battery for up to 42 or 80 nautical miles (48-92 miles) of range at cruise speed of 9 knots (10.3 mph) or a lot less 22/40 nautical miles at top speed of 15 knots (17.3 mph). The 20 kW electric motors are supplied by Oceanvolt.

There are no details on pricing of the Q30 on the website right now. Full specs are available here.

“Mr. Janne Kjellman, the founder of Q-Yachts and a keen sailor, set out over a decade ago to develop a silent propulsion system for boats. The solution was found in new kind of electrical propulsion system—the Oceanvolt. During the past decade the Oceanvolt has been refined into a state of the art system for sailboats. Now the time has come to launch a 100% electric motor yacht — the Q-Yacht. From hull to exteriors, to the spacious interiors and touch screen operations at the helm, the Q-Yacht has been developed with one thing in mind — to be able to enjoy the journey. The result is a hydrodynamically optimized efficient hull that produces minimal wakes, and a boat concept which is simple to operate. All this provides for the smoothest and most silent motor boat on the market — a unique experience where the journey itself truly becomes the destination.”

Source: Q-Yachts via Electrek