Save On Chevy Bolt, Volt: GM Launches Assistance For Storm Victims

4 H BY WADE MALONE

General Motors announces initiatives to assist with vehicle repair and replacement for those impacted by Hurricane Florence

For those impacted by the recent hurricane, residents of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia are eligible for assistance programs.

These programs will apply to any Chevy Bolt EV, Chevy Volt, or Cadillac CT6 PHEV in addition to the rest of GMs lineup. During and following the storm, OnStar was activated on all OnStar equipped vehicles at no charge. This provides emergency services, route assistance, survival resources and free wi-fi and calling minutes.

GM and ACDelco will also expedite parts to the region for the next several months. This should help speed up repair work on existing GM vehicles caught in the storm.

Now that people are surveying the damage, purchase incentives are also available. For those with existing vehicles significantly damaged or totaled during the storm, a replacement vehicle may be necessary. So if you have been considering a switch to a Chevy Bolt or Volt and live in the above areas, be sure to capitalize on the discounts.

GM Financial will be “waiving most related fees” and offering up to a 90-day deferred first payment. A $1,000 purchasing incentive and a $500 lease allowance are also available. The offers are in effect until the end of October and available to those that “present an insurance claim form indicating their vehicle was damaged as a result of Hurricane Florence”.

From General Motors:

