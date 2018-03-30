Proterra To Power North America’s First Electric Double Deck Buses

6 H BY MARK KANE

The all-electric double decker bus – first in North America – is coming to downtown Los Angeles as Foothill Transit orders Alexander Dennis Enviro500 powered by Proterra battery.

The Enviro500 will get Proterra heavy-duty E2 battery that offers energy density of 157 Wh/kg and 260 Wh/L on the pack-level, as well as charging hardware and battery thermal management.

Proterra once achieved 1,101.2 miles on a single charge using a 660 kWh battery, which means that double decker will have plenty of juice. The first bus will enter service in 2019.

In UK, Alexander Dennis is producing standard and double decker electric buses in partnership with BYD.

“Alexander Dennis is the world’s largest double deck bus manufacturer, with a history and heritage of design, engineering and manufacturing excellence that spans more than a century. Drawing on its extensive global experience, ADI has tailored its modular bus design to suit metropolitan and regional needs across continents. Proterra® E2 battery packs will compliment ADI’s next-generation Enviro500 platform, building upon its earlier product platform success. Designed from the ground-up with an emphasis on safety, durability and performance, Proterra E2 battery packs represent the heavy-duty industry’s highest pack-level energy density at 157 Wh/kg and 260 Wh/L. In addition to Proterra E2 batteries, Alexander Dennis Enviro500 vehicles will be equipped with Proterra charging hardware and battery thermal management to ensure optimal vehicle performance.” “The Alexander Dennis Enviro500 bus will provide Foothill Transit riders with an enhanced first-in-class experience, equipped with Wi-Fi, storage capacity and other amenities that create a comfortable and accessible commuter experience along Foothill’s popular Silver Line route. As urbanization increases across California, Foothill Transit aims to attract new riders by being the first agency in North America to pioneer this state-of-the-art electric double deck bus technology. It also brings the agency closer to its goal of transitioning to a 100 percent electric fleet by 2030.”

Robert Davey, President at Alexander Dennis Inc. said:

“We’re seeing increasing global demand for electric buses that combine high passenger capacity and comfort. With congestion and local air quality challenges remaining top of every transit authorities’ agenda, we’re excited to raise the bar in Los Angeles County with transit pioneer, Foothill Transit, and heavy-duty electric vehicle technology innovator, Proterra.”

Doran Barnes, Executive Director at Foothill Transit said:

“The Alexander Dennis design and ride quality thoroughly impressed our most discerning customers during an extended demo through downtown Los Angeles last year. As congestion intensifies across Southern California, every inch of road space matters, so increasing passenger occupancy while maintaining comfort and a singular bus footprint is a public transit solution we’re really excited to introduce.”

Ryan Popple, CEO of Proterra said: