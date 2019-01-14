Proterra Enters Hawaiian Islands With Electric Buses

58 M BY MARK KANE

It’s time to electrify the Hawaiian bus market

Proterra received its first order for electric buses from Hawaii. JTB Hawaii, a provider of travel services on the Hawaiian Islands, purchased three 40-foot Proterra Catalyst E2 electric buses and two 60 kW DC chargers.

It’s the first step for zero-emissions by 2020 – the goal set by Travel Plaza Transportation, a Hawaii-based subsidiary of JTB Hawaii in 2016.

Transport electrification in Hawaii is especially important because the state is dependent on external fuel supply, while at the same time tourists for sure would like to visit without noisy and polluting vehicles.

“JTB Hawaii is Proterra’s first customer in Hawaii, the first U.S. state to adopt a 100 percent renewable energy portfolio standard. Led by Governor David Ige, Hawaii set its sights on becoming the nation’s first carbon neutral economy by 2045. Today, the state has the second-highest percentage of non-commercial hybrid or electric vehicles in the U.S., and Honolulu leads the country with the most per capita photovoltaic solar installations. Hawaii is particularly focused on reducing petroleum use in its transportation sector, which accounts for the highest percentage of petroleum use, according to the Hawaii State Energy Office.” “JTB Hawaii was the first Japanese travel company to establish a presence in Hawaii and TPT providing ground transportation and guided tours for visitors since 1979. Each year, TPT carries 1.5 million guests on tours across the Hawaiian Islands. JTB Hawaii plans to introduce the Proterra buses into service as part of its new “HiBus” program, and will use them to transport passengers between Waikiki and downtown Honolulu. All three buses will sport a bus wrap featuring artwork by local students with a focus on clean technology. The Proterra electric buses will replace three of JTB Hawaii’s 17 diesel-fueled transit buses. With the three new electric buses, JTB Hawaii can avoid more than 8,250,000 lbs. of greenhouse gas emissions over the 12 year lifespan of the vehicles. JTB Hawaii plans to use the initial deployment to evaluate the combined maintenance, environmental and performance benefits of transitioning to all-electric buses.”

Yujiro Kuwabara, president of TPT said:

“Environmental sustainability is very important for Hawaii’s tourism industry, and we expect battery-electric buses to be a draw for visitors, who are increasingly focused on the environment. Proterra Catalyst buses represent our first step in transitioning to 100 percent zero-emission commercial tour buses.”

Proterra CEO Ryan Popple said: