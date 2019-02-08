Propel Fuels To Launch EV Charging Network In California

1 H BY MARK KANE

Propel Fuels volunteered to build a charging network

Propel Fuels, California’s low carbon fuel retailer, has become convinced that electrification is reaching the mainstream market and announced a plan of launching its own fast and affordable charging network.

The plan is to begin testing of the Propel Power network by Q4 of 2019. Broader roll-out targeted for 2020.

We guess that at least in the beginning, the fast chargers will be installed at existing low carbon fuel stations.

There are no details about what kind of chargers we could expect, but anything below 150 kW would be disappointing at this stage of electrification. Propel invites interested technology partners and says it’s “currently engaged in the RFP and technical evaluation process, working with EV infrastructure manufacturers to combine Propel’s best-in-class fuel consumer experience with new EV technologies”.

“California’s EV market has grown to roughly 450,000 vehicles in 2018 with a looming state mandate of 5 million zero emission vehicles on the road by 2030. Over 100 plug-in models are projected to be available by 2022 as auto manufacturers such as VW, Ford, Nissan, and GM continue to announce more affordable and practical EV options. Additionally, with innovation in EV technology, EV charge time is starting to match the speed and efficiency of liquid fueling. For more than a decade, Propel has focused on mainstreaming low carbon transportation technologies across its network of low carbon fueling stations. The company counts thousands of daily customers for its Renewable Diesel and Flex Fuel E85 products. Propel has unprecedented success serving hard-to-reach low carbon fuel constituencies, including California’s designated disadvantaged communities.”

Propel CEO Rob Elam said: