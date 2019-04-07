Project Stealth Rocket Tesla Model X Looks Sinister: Video

52 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Stealthy yet still stands out.

This Tesla Model X from T Sportline continues in the tuner’s tradition of tweaking cars to stand out, yet not draw glaring stares from onlookers.

Somehow, only a few tuners seem to pull this off successfully. T Sportline is the exception though.

In general, Teslas have some rather simple styling. There’s nothing overly ornate or out of place and we appreciate those clean lines. T Sportline obviously does too, as the tuner takes a relatively clean and simple approach when it tackles a Tesla. Such is the case here with this Model X that still looks very close to from the factory floor, yet manages to stand out at the same time.

Take a look at the changes below and grab a glance at the sinister Model X in the video above.

Video description:

T Sportline’s most exclusive individualization program was created to stand out from the crowd, limited to just 20 bespoke Tesla Model X P100D’s, the “T Largo” program offers limitless possibilities.

The ninth iteration of T Sportline’s Limited Edition Tesla Model X “T Largo” program was designed to fly under the radar just as much as it was styled to stand out. The subtle exterior transformation of this Midnight Silver Metallic Model X starts with the T Largo exclusive carbon fiber widebody kit, including fender arches, matching side skirts, a two-piece front apron, rear diffuser, and rear wing cover.

Base Car

● 2019 Tesla Model X Performance with Ludicrous #9 of 20.

Exterior

● Tesla Model X Limited Edition T Largo Wide Body Vehicle #9 of 20

● Xpel Stealth Paint Protection Film

● 3M Crystalline tint 70% / 40% (front windshield, front doors)

● Chrome Delete Painted in Gloss Black. All Chrome Trim and Tesla ‘T’ emblems are painted (not wrapped).

● Midnight Silver Metallic Custom Painted T Largo Body Kit wrapped in Xpel Stealth

● Gloss Black Custom Painted Brake Calipers

Wheels & Suspension

● Limited Edition TS120 22” forged wheels 22×9.5” front 22×10.5” rear finished in Gloss Black. Exclusively for the T Largo Carbon Fiber Wide Body Program.

● Uses factory Pirelli Scorpion Zero tires 265/35-22 front and 285/35-22 rear, original lug nuts, original TPMS and accepts factory center caps.

Interior

● Dark Ash Wood Steering Wheel

● Dark Ash Wood Center Console Flip Door

● Bespoke Reupholstered Dashboard, Headliner, Seatbacks, Door Caps, Front Arm Rest, and Center Console in Black Suede Unisuede