Detroit, Michigan – July 30, 2018

The team at Project Loveday, the climate activism initiative spearheaded by 10-year old Bria Loveday, is pleased to announce they’re launching a new campaign that will encourage people to purchase electric cars and solar roofs.

Project Loveday originated as a school project for Bria that grew into a nationwide video competition after Bria tweeted at Elon Musk of Tesla Motors, asking Tesla to host a video contest. Elon enthusiastically tweeted back and partnered with her on the project.

Bria hoped the contest would lead to Super Bowl worthy ads that would get the general public excited about electric cars. But instead, the winning commercial was about how much trunk space the Tesla Model S has. The contest was fun, but it didn’t deliver on her dream. So, Bria decided she should show Elon how it’s done.

We want to create a commercial everyone can love and can get behind while showing people that purchasing green products just makes sense – Bria Loveday

Bria and Project Loveday are proud to launch an Indiegogo campaign to fund the commercial she’s always wanted, a commercial that makes it cool and smart to buy electric cars and solar roofs.

Project Loveday’s commercial will leverage two simple insights:

People want to feel like they’re in control and ready for anything

People love stories about the Zombie Apocalypse

That’s right, the commercial will feature zombies. To learn why, please visit Project Loveday.

Coming on board as a media partner is InsideEVs.com , a subsidiary of Motorsport Network , whose automotive division properties also include Motor1.com , MotorGT.com , AutoClassics.com , and RideApart.com . InsideEVs.com is the world’s largest Internet site dedicated solely to plug-in electric vehicles and will provide all updates and announcements of the progress of the production of the commercial and the status of the campaign. Motorsport Network’s news and ecommerce automotive properties provide the largest audience of auto enthusiasts in the world with insight, premier content, and high-quality inventory.

To donate to the Project Loveday campaign please visit the Indiegogo homepage. For more information and regular announcements, be sure to check in to www.InsideEVs.com.

For more information, please contact: Charles Baker, ElectricZombie2018@gmail.com