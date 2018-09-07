Prius Prime Design To Trickle Down Into Standard Prius
Toyota is expected to facelift the Prius to improve its controversial look, which it thinks is leading to a sales downfall.
The fourth-generation Toyota Prius hybrid reached sales level far lower than anticipated and it’s considered that the main reason is the controversial look.
Introduced later, the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid is considered as more attractive and it’s now expected to become model for the standard hybrid. It’s an open question whether the Prime will get some changes in the upcoming upgrade in December or January too.
During the first eight months of this year, Prius family sales in U.S. went down by 17.3% to 61,547. The plug-in hybrid Prime took almost 30% at 18,310 (up 39.2%), enough to be the #2 plug-in model in the U.S. Prius saw decreasing sales in Japan too.
Here are the expected upgrades in the mid-model refresh:
- exterior styling (main change)
- latest safety upgrades (Safety Sense system)
- some weight savings, which will result in slightly better fuel economy
“Spyder 7’s sources say the headlights will be redesigned to house three LED elements, similar to those of the Prius Prime. The front intakes and foglamp housings will also be bigger, making for a more aggressive fascia, while flares over the front and rear wheel arches will make the flanks look less slab-sided. Finally, the taillights will adopt LED sequential turn signals.”
Here are Toyota Prius Prime sales results in the U.S.:
So far, more than 84,000 Prius plug-ins were sold (two generations):
18 Comments on "Prius Prime Design To Trickle Down Into Standard Prius"
I really don’t understand Toyota’s design. It’s pointlessly complicated and too different from what people expect. To me it’s like they purposely add weirdness in their design, but why ? It doesn’t make their cars more attractive or exclusive. And it’s clearly not just dictated for better aerodynamic performances.
Did you look at the Mirai !? Seriously ? Moreover at this price !
The remaining Prius owners are less likely to be impressed by sheet metal art. A Tesla owner won’t care.
I guess they finally figured out that the 14 to 17 year old male demographic doesn’t have much buying power after all.
That is how you know you are getting old 😉
You stop understanding tastes of all these youngsters and their weird anime fashions.
As a former Prius owner, I just think it has to do with more competition. The Prius never looked good, but it was the only 50mpg car on the lot for years. I hung onto mine for 9 years because I wanted my next car to be more efficient, but no one made one. I finally got a gen 2 volt and love it. The Prius is still a top choice in it’s segment – it’s just not the only choice in it’s segment. This goes for hybrids and plug in hybrids.
Wasn’t it reported that one of the top five cars traded in on a Model 3 was Prius? Could this have something to do with their slumping sales?
I think the Prius Prime is the ugliest ev currently available and the entire Prius line this year may well be the least attractive car line I can ever recall. They should do an entire refresh as the current design is quite unattractive. I fine the current generation of the Asian cars to all have hard lines/anime look but the Prius seems to take the hard lines to an extreme. The back end of the Prius Prime is hard to look at.
I think the environmental crowd made the Prius into a very common car are going out and buying EV’s with most of that being Tesla Model 3’s.
Toyota should consider building a 100% electric Prius with 300 miles on it to compete.
I personally see Tesla or Nissan devouring at least a 100,000 in Prius sales from Toyota.
I guess if the CEO is unconvinced by the EV revolution, then he will look for other reasons for slower sales. But, a better looking Prius should help a bit. But, the PRIME needs a better battery, in a car designed to have a battery in the floor, not in the rear luggage area.
Yep, the looks was definitely a detractor but the battery making the hatch so unusable was the deal breaker. I would have replaced my 2010 Prius in a second if it had the same hatch usability.
In my opinion you are dead on! Nobody buys a prius because it is a looker. Efficiency is the point and when you can buy a car that is over double the efficiency for less than double the price, sale will shift dramatically.
“Toyota should consider building a 100% electric Prius with 300 miles on it to compete.”
Trouble is, that would be a massive embarrassment to the Mirai, since it woudl be superior in all respects, and thus a massive embarrassment to the CEO, who is still pushing H2 for all its worth. It would kill the Mirai and they’ve just announced a ramp up in production of that (despite there being no ramp up in demand).
It would also seem likely they simply dont have the battery supplies lined up, they’d need 2-3 year lead time even if all they needed to do was shove extra batteries into a Prius (but more likely a complete redesign or even a totally new car is needed) so nothing can be done near term, say next 24 months. Hence tinkering with headlight redesign becomes their near term strategy.
Totoya could well go down in corporate history as the company that snatched defeat from victory when it came to replacing ICE cars with electric.
California CARB hydrogen credits are so lopsided and massive, it’s the California tax payer who is still funding Toyota hydrogen hoax. Kill those credits, and hydrogen disappears. And as they’re going to use methane to make hydrogen fuel, there’s absolutely not an environmental benefit, it’s an environmental assault of green house gases.
Simple hybrids are so 2005. The world has moved on but not in the direction of fuel cells Toyota.
Toyota has never had a consistent design language for the global brand. The American designs (the cowcatcher grill) has little to do with function and is horrible as a design aesthetic.
German design schools / talent have set the global standard to emulate and seek to maintain a sense of legacy while constantly moving the brand forward.
Hyundai and Kia have been well served by their current design team from an interior and exterior perspective.
When someone uses “attractive” and “Prius” in the same sentence.
I test drove a ev Toyota last week,oh wait. Toyota still is betting on ice. Why Toyota why. Take out that ice and make it electric with a good range. Sold.
As a former Prius owner (gen II & III), i think Toyota had to make the fourth edition fully electric to keep their position as a pioneer in this segment of cars.