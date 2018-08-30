Prince Charles Buys Jaguar I-Pace In One-Off Color
A ride fit for a
king prince.
The enthusiastic reception of the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace by the press seems to have extended to Britain’s royal house. His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland (or
Chuck Prince Charles for short) has a new car coming.
Having the test driven both the Tesla Model S and the all-electric Jaguar, the Prince made the only logical choice and gone with the company with a long British history: the Big Cat, natch. Being royalty, the 69-year-old gets special treatment and privileges too. For one, with the keys to be placed in his hand later this week, he may be one of the first customers anywhere to get their car. For another, he’s getting his painted in Loire Blue, a color Jaguar uses on some of its other vehicles, but not its battery-powered crossover. (For commoners, it is only available in Caesium Blue, pictured above). It’s good to be Prince, we guess.
While his garage may be offer shelter to a number of conventional luxury automobiles, his Royal Highness has a well-known penchant for environmentally-friendly technologies and some years back converted his Aston Martin DB5 to run on bioethanol fuel which is, reportedly, “distilled from surplus British wine.” Fancy!
Though the I-Pace may be the most heralded of electric Jaguars, it is not the only one. The company recently announced it will be making a number of Jaguar E-Type Zero sports cars, which are identical to the original from the Sixties, with the exception of an electric drivetrain, engineered with some help from Rimac Automobili. It too has had a royal moment, having served as a classy carriage for Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle during their wedding last May.
Source: News.com.au
6 Comments on "Prince Charles Buys Jaguar I-Pace In One-Off Color"
“surplus British wine”
my snobby French relatives consider all British wine to be surplus
I am French and never considered that. And why would I ? We don’t produce only high quality wines. And we are not the only country in the high quality wine business.
Next time you see them ask them about the “Beaujolais nouveau”. It’s a wine sold starting the third Thursday of November, so just right after the process of winemaking. It’s so bad. So fuc*ing disgusting. Pardon my french (I really hate this expression).
But this sort of fresh wine simply belongs in the season. The yeast is still making it cloudy and you better don’t close the bottle or it explodes. It’s not fine wine but at the beginning of autumn it is customary to get drunk off that stuff at least once. Leads to major headaches but it’s only once a year.
Cool the Prince and I will be driving the same. Car. Only mine will look better in Grey. I admire Telas but I’ve always preferred hatchbacks or SUVs and I really don’t like M3 looks and back doors and it’s too big for me. So the i-Pace is the perfect choice for the next 5 years or so when offers from the big OEMs will be available and maybe a new generation i-Pace and a good looking MY with regulsr bsck doors (provided M3 was a hatchback it woulf have been a fantastic option for me, but maybr the didn’t do it on purpose to keep that segment for the upcoming MY). With the i-Pace being such a great car (my favorite even considering ICE options all well), I would really be very difficult for ICE SUVs to compete againt BEV offerings in the upcoming years,provided BEVs are cost competitive to similarly equiped ICE version
Congratulations on your upcoming car. Feel free to share your owner experience with us in our Forum. https://www.insideevsforum.com/community/index.php?forums/i-pace.37/
Model 3 too big? If I remember correctly, the iPace is the same length.