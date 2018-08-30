Prince Charles Buys Jaguar I-Pace In One-Off Color

5 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

A ride fit for a king prince.

The enthusiastic reception of the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace by the press seems to have extended to Britain’s royal house. His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland (or Chuck Prince Charles for short) has a new car coming.

Having the test driven both the Tesla Model S and the all-electric Jaguar, the Prince made the only logical choice and gone with the company with a long British history: the Big Cat, natch. Being royalty, the 69-year-old gets special treatment and privileges too. For one, with the keys to be placed in his hand later this week, he may be one of the first customers anywhere to get their car. For another, he’s getting his painted in Loire Blue, a color Jaguar uses on some of its other vehicles, but not its battery-powered crossover. (For commoners, it is only available in Caesium Blue, pictured above). It’s good to be Prince, we guess.

While his garage may be offer shelter to a number of conventional luxury automobiles, his Royal Highness has a well-known penchant for environmentally-friendly technologies and some years back converted his Aston Martin DB5 to run on bioethanol fuel which is, reportedly, “distilled from surplus British wine.” Fancy!

Though the I-Pace may be the most heralded of electric Jaguars, it is not the only one. The company recently announced it will be making a number of Jaguar E-Type Zero sports cars, which are identical to the original from the Sixties, with the exception of an electric drivetrain, engineered with some help from Rimac Automobili. It too has had a royal moment, having served as a classy carriage for Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle during their wedding last May.

Source: News.com.au