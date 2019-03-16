Presale Of 2019 BYD Song Max PHEV Begins

9 M BY GASGOO

Song Max PHEV van now on sale.

After the 2019 BYD Yuan EV360 went on sale a few days ago, BYD got another new model—the all-new BYD Song MAX hitting the market on March 12. With 7 variants in total, the new MPV is priced between RMB79,900 and RMB129,900.

The presale of the BYD Song MAX DM (PHEV) started at the same time with its price ranging from RMB160,000 to RMB200,000.

The exterior of the 2019 BYD Song MAX is basically unchanged over the existing model. However, some differences can still be noticed, such as the two-tone outside rear-view mirrors, newly-designed 17-inch two-tone rims and the amber-colored automotive paint.

As to the interior, the display at the center console has been upgraded to a 10.1-inch or a 12.8-inch adaptive rotatable floating Pad. The DiLink intelligent system is applied in the all-new MPV model. Aside from the existing functions like remote control and tire pressure monitoring, the DiLink boasts two new features dubbed “E-Call” and “i-Call”—the former is designed for one-key roadside assistance call and the latter is able to let users understand the real-time vehicle condition and maintenance information.

The 2019 Song MAX adopts the cream-colored interior which is more befitting family trip. Other niceties contain in-car surveillance camera, double-layer power sunroof, front-row seat heater/ventilator and self-contained automatic air conditioner for the back row.

The three-row MPV will still be offered as six- or seven-seater, in two seating configurators (2+2+2 and 2+3+2). The 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that pumps out 154hp and 240 N·m for existing Song MAX will also be used in the new model, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission.

