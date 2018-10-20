Prediction: 50% Of All New Cars Sold Globally Will Be Electric By 2033
In 15 years electric cars will take half of the global market?
According to the DNV GL forecast, the growth of electric car sales will accelerate and it will take the shape of an S-shaped curve of innovation.
In result, 50% of all new cars sold globally to be electric by 2033, which is about 15 years from now (today’s average is roughly 20 times lower).
DNV GL says also that in the main phase, we will see growth from less than 10% to more than 90% within 10 years.
We need to wait a few years to reach double-digit market share on a global scale (some countries already enjoy this level of EV revolution).
The barriers noted by DNV GL that slow down the pace are higher upfront costs of EVs, range anxiety and an insufficient charging infrastructure. We assume that a few years from now it will be way better both in terms of models to choose from and the infrastructure perspective.
“These are the findings of DNV GL’s annual Energy Transition Outlook, which provides a forecast of the global energy landscape up to 2050.
Statistics from the World Economic Forum reveal that several countries, including Germany, Norway, Netherlands, UK, France and India have already set out targets to phase-out or ban petrol and diesel cars in the years to come. The forecasts in DNV GL’s Energy Transition Outlook reveal that these targets are achievable. However, there are challenges facing the uptake of EVs, including cost, range anxiety and concerns about infrastructure.
With a mission to shift the industry from being policy-driven to market-driven and support its our customers to overcome these challenges, DNV GL has today outlined its ambitions for the growing sector. Based on 10 years of experience working with stakeholders across the EV value-chain, including automotive OEMs, charge point operators, network operators, utilities and governments, DNV GL has identified four clear areas of expertise; safety, communication and control, flexibility and emerging technologies.
With a focus on these four areas, DNV GL will support its customers to adopt new technologies, implement policy and make decisions that adapt current technological, economical, and regulatory business models to take advantage of this rapidly growing market.
As part of its strategic focus on the EV market, DNV GL has appointed Jeremy Parkes as global business lead for EVs. Jeremy has 20 years’ experience in the automotive and renewable energy industries, at Rolls Royce, Garrad Hassan and Belltown Power. He has a proven ability to deliver strategic insight and achieve substantial growth in new business areas and will be responsible for defining and developing DNV GL’s services in the EV sector, to cement the company’s role as a leader in this fast-developing field.”
“The full Energy Transition Outlook ‘Power Supply and Use’ report is available for a free download at eto.dnvgl.com. This publication is part of DNV GL’s suite of Energy Transition Outlook reports.”
Speaking about his appointment, Jeremy Parkes commented:
“The EV revolution is the start of a huge transition in the automotive industry, which has been dominated by the internal combustion engine for more than a century. I am excited to have joined DNV GL to help accelerate this transition through projects that drive down the overall cost of ownership, improve vehicle range and efficiently integrate charging infrastructure. The combination of electric vehicles, substantial growth in renewable energy generation and the expansion of smart grid solutions will be key enablers of the clean and flexible energy systems of the future.”
Ditlev Engel, CEO, DNV GL – Energy commented:
“The growth of EVs signals real progress in reducing our carbon emissions globally. To overcome the challenges facing the industry, the development of EVs and associated infrastructure will need to go from being only policy-driven to also being market-driven. I’m excited to announce our ambitions for the industry and pleased to welcome Jeremy to the team. Through this new commitment and the breadth and depth of our knowledge, we will help existing and future customers navigate the EV revolution and make the most of its opportunities.”
Assuming “cars” doesn’t include pickup trucks and BOF SUVs I could see that and certainly hope that is the case.
I think that means all light vehicle sales which would include pickups and SUV’s.
I would move the year forward to 2028. Year 2033 would be more like closer to 90%, lets see 🙂
I agree. 2033 is too conservative. Growth from 2017 to 2018 will be almost 70%. 1.2m to about 2m. It will probably slow down as the numbers get bigger. But 50% market share by 2028 is quite possible.
Yes, with battery prices falling at a 20%, per year rate, and Tesla nearly at 100$ per kWh already…
Humans have difficulty conceiving exponential growth and how rapidly things can change once the correct factors are there. Thus the S-shape curves that have accompanied every technological breakthrough.
If batteries continue their 50%-price-decrease-in-5-years pattern, Moore’s law continues for microchips, AP capabilities advance, there is little reason by 2025 anyone would still be buying ICE-based cars.
Yes, difficult for us to conceive based on what we see directly in front of us today.
Well in Paris they spend $7.00 a gallon of gasoline 1.58 euro a liter. So I’m sure there’s a lot of people that wish EV’s would get built sooner.
50% by 2033? It will be by 2025. Even that is because it takes multiple years to build battery factories and new models. In major markets like China, Europe, US it may even reach 60-70% by 2025. Once the cheaper EVs ($15K) available, even countries like India will shift rapidly.
In 1-2 years (by 2020), people start delaying their ICE car purchases as they will be afraid of them becoming stranded assets. Another best thing will be each EV customer with own roof will install solar as well.
If this article is about electrifying America, that will happen rather quickly. It took 10 years to go from 15k to 200k gas stations, currently I think there may be 300k, but that number has fallen over the past few years, and will continue to do so, as more cars go electric, and people continue to drive less, thereby using less gas.
Tesla has shown the way with its supercharging network, and as others come along, Ionity, Charge Point, the judgement vs VW which has given us Electrify America, besides which for the people that live in homes they already have a charging place, the problem of a place to charge will fade.
It’s not as big a problem as many make it out to be, finding a place to charge, and will be even less so over the coming years.
We are already watching at the ICE plants being shuttered or being converted to produce electric cars. A sizeable amount of hybrid owners, plugin or not, that is users exposed to electrification are already ditching their cars for long range BEVs. On top high power charging infra is coming fast, along with the new high power charging BEVs. The disruption is coming from multiple directions, and it is getting hot, very hot on the new and used vehicle market.
I currently see 2025, max 2026, as the year when no one in the world will buy another ICE car. Is that too optimistic? It could seem so, but remember that the spreading of full self driving, also for public transport, and car sharing will make cars demand fall in all rich countries, and few years later in the others too. FSD will come, that’s for sure, and the rise of EVs sold in percentage, with the total market shrinking, will happen more quickly than we can currently forecast.
With gas prices dipping below 2 dollars a gallon in some areas of the US. There’s no comparison in savings with any currently available EV.