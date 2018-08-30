Practical Motoring Provides Verdict On 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This comprehensive 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric review should answer most of your questions.

Sure, the above video is just a quick look, but Practical Motoring links to a full-fledged written review of the all-new 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. It’s complete with details regarding specs, performance, ride and handling, price, ownership, and safety. Then publication takes all of this into account to provide us with an overall score and a final verdict.

Let’s skip right to the conclusion here before you take in the specifics of the entire review. According to Practical Motoring, the Hyundai Kona Electric achieves an overall score of four out of five. The verdict reads:

Let’s put the electric thing aside for a minute. Assuming you’re OK with a compact car not a family hauler, here’s a crossover that’s extremely lively, smooth and easy to drive. Very well equipped too. If you merely commute, you’ll never need to go to a fuel station. Now, the EV bit. It’s got similar range to vastly more expensive cars. Just plug it in one night on your driveway or garage and that’s enough for several days’ normal driving. If you want to do long journeys, it will serve better than any other affordable EV.

The reviewer gives the new Hyundai EV its highest score of 4.5 out of five for safety. Performance, ride and handling, and infotainment and controls all achieve a score of four, while the Kona Electric’s interior and practicality earn a 3.5.

To read the entire review, follow the link in the video description below. Then, scroll down, check out the gallery, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Video Description via Practical Motoring on YouTube: Assuming you’re OK with a compact car not a family hauler, the Hyundai Kona Electric crossover that’s extremely lively, smooth and easy to drive. Very well equipped too. And, if you merely commute, you’ll never need to go to a fuel station again. Read our full review at: practicalmotoring.com.au/car-reviews/2019-hyundai-kona-electric-review/

HYUNDAI KONA