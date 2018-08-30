Here’s How To Reserve A Porsche Taycan In The U.S.
If you can find a dealership with allotment left.
The Porsche Taycan is a thing of beauty and wonder. At least, we think it will be if the production version stays true to the sleek roots of the Mission E concept that was unveiled in 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The German sports sedan will have the 0-to-60 miles per hour quickness of the Tesla Model 3 Performance — 3.5 seconds or less — but with the gravitas of Porsche heritage to help glue it to the road and drive buyers to showrooms. You know you want one, so let’s take a look at how to order it in the United States.
Although it’s only arriving in showrooms near the end of 2019, the Stuttgart-based automaker has been accepting pre-orders for some weeks now. If you fancy a copy for your garage, you can just hop on this special pre-order page on the Porsche website, fill in your details, and your local dealership will then contact you. Some dealerships, however, like Ray Catena Porsche in Edison, New Jersey, for instance, skip that step and allow you to contact them directly for your pre-order.
Unlike in Norway, where pre-orders require a 20,000 Norwegian kroner ($2,404 at today’s rates) deposit, the amount here seems to depend on the dealership you’re working with, and possibly the relationship you may have developed with them over the years. We’ve heard reports of some dealers putting customers on their list without a deposit, as well as a dealer requiring $5,000 for the opportunity.
Unfortunately, we’ve also heard that some dealers may have had their Taycan allotments, as many as 50, already all spoken for. So, despite still being some time before even the reveal of the production version — we suspect that will happen in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show — now is truly the time to make arrangements. Good luck!
15 Comments on "Here's How To Reserve A Porsche Taycan In The U.S."
We had to put $5,000. deposit. 33 others already ahead of us.
No supercharger network. Rather have a Tesla
Porsche has already said they will have more of their Turbochargers installed in North America when the car launches than Tesla had Superchargers when they launched the Model S.
Every dealer gets a Turbocharger, methinks. That’s about 200, clustered in Metropolitan areas.
Thanks for the input. Would love to see you (and other customers) tell us about your Taycan journey on the InsideEVs Forum. Just follow the “Forum” link at the top of the page.
Incredible car but even with a GREAT relationship with your dealer its going to be a long wait for one, 25,000 a year production for 650 dealers worldwide and allocations are not equal to all dealers so good luck everyone!
Plus you can bet that Stealerships will gouge people on these as they always do when demand far exceeds supply.
Another reason that the Tesla business model is far superior.
So what’s the point here? Porsche will never catch up and meet demand? Maybe delays? I’m guessing we won’t see 18-24 month delays and outdoor assembly tents at the Zuffenhausen plant anytime soon. But thanks for the positive vibes!
Don’t be surprised when you see the full range of trims with pricing and performance specs. The base model will likely be at $80K with ho hum performance like the Panarama V6 or regular Macan. The top model with numbers similar to the Model 3 Performance will be twice as much.
For the price, performance and technology, I would settle with the Model 3 Performance instead – it’s the best value of any car on the market now even at $75K+
The Jaguar I-Pace is cheaper at $70K and you can go off-road, ford the up to 20 inches of water (critical for flood prone areas because of rising sea levels), and high seating position of an XUV.
Too bad they have not actually figured out how to make them yet.
And Tesla is excelling with production quality? C’mon…
Look at the scoreboard fool.
Also look at the article already posted about ACTUAL Model 3 owners and what they say about their cars in a survey with is primarily very positive.
Of course you could just go back to Faux News and never be informed of real facts.
$75k is the best value indeed.
That tells me we should give them a few more years to figure out how to actually make these EVs the price of a NORMAL car.
Until then, I will go with a Mercedes CL500 or Bentley Continental GT instead (for the same money).
Or I’ll just have a Model S engine installed in my car of choice. Even that is far cheaper than the overpriced trash they are trying to sell you. I don’t care if that Tesla model 3 or Porsche Taycan is ‘new’. It also has to be BETTER than something I can get for the same money.
@Chris: you need to know cars to talk about cars. The CL500 ended more than 10 years ago, and the Bentley new is over $200K so the best you can do is to buy used. They are nice machines but are relics of the past.
The Model 3 Performance blows to doors off its competitors M3, C63, … and it’s equipped with technology ready for the future and continues to improve while in the hands of customer. Any other car outside of Tesla is already obsolete by the time they roll out of the factory.
$75K for the Model 3 Performance is indeed the best value.