Here’s How To Reserve A Porsche Taycan In The U.S.

6 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

If you can find a dealership with allotment left.

The Porsche Taycan is a thing of beauty and wonder. At least, we think it will be if the production version stays true to the sleek roots of the Mission E concept that was unveiled in 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The German sports sedan will have the 0-to-60 miles per hour quickness of the Tesla Model 3 Performance — 3.5 seconds or less — but with the gravitas of Porsche heritage to help glue it to the road and drive buyers to showrooms. You know you want one, so let’s take a look at how to order it in the United States.

Although it’s only arriving in showrooms near the end of 2019, the Stuttgart-based automaker has been accepting pre-orders for some weeks now. If you fancy a copy for your garage, you can just hop on this special pre-order page on the Porsche website, fill in your details, and your local dealership will then contact you. Some dealerships, however, like Ray Catena Porsche in Edison, New Jersey, for instance, skip that step and allow you to contact them directly for your pre-order.

Unlike in Norway, where pre-orders require a 20,000 Norwegian kroner ($2,404 at today’s rates) deposit, the amount here seems to depend on the dealership you’re working with, and possibly the relationship you may have developed with them over the years. We’ve heard reports of some dealers putting customers on their list without a deposit, as well as a dealer requiring $5,000 for the opportunity.

Unfortunately, we’ve also heard that some dealers may have had their Taycan allotments, as many as 50, already all spoken for. So, despite still being some time before even the reveal of the production version — we suspect that will happen in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show — now is truly the time to make arrangements. Good luck!

Source: Teslarati, Porsche