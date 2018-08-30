  1. Home
Porsche Taycan Testing Against Tesla Model S P85D On Stelvio Pass

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We extend our compliments to the lucky man who captured this on camera.

We get a first look at the 2020 Porsche Taycan spied in an obvious benchmarking situation against a Tesla Model S. Interestingly, the Model S is a P85D rather than the top-of-the-line P100D, but that’s really beside the point. The drive takes place on the infamous Stelvio Pass, which is the highest paved mountain road in the Eastern Alps. It’s located in northern Italy, very near Switzerland. If you’re not familiar with this roadway, you’ll understand why it’s used for vehicle testing once you watch the video.

The Stelvio pass is essentially a series of hairpin turns at a high elevation, with continuous uphill and downhill switchbacks. It’s become a highly sought-after location for drivers and cyclists from all over the world. Years ago, Top Gear referred to it as the “greatest driving road in the world.” So, obviously, the Taycan must be moving along in its development if it’s ready to tackle this road. While you can’t see very much up close, hopefully there will be more footage from excursions like this in the near future. We still think it’s a pretty incredible share.

Let us know your thoughts and observations in the comment section below.

Video Description via Taycan Forum on YouTube:

Video taken by Frank Cooreman. Find more info on the Porsche Taycan at https://www.taycanforum.com

Source: Taycan Forum

13 Comments on "Porsche Taycan Testing Against Tesla Model S P85D On Stelvio Pass"

F150 Brian

“Interestingly, the Model S is a P85D rather than the top-of-the-line P100D,”

Maybe trying to line up price/features/capability for an apples to apples comparison?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
eject

Only they know what they were testing.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Manuel

Those 2 Taycan were also spotted charging 80 km from there. A graph of the charging session prove that they can charge faster than Tesla at around 150 kw.
I would like to read an analysis on that from insideevs.

https://www.reddit.com/r/teslamotors/comments/9r2cro/first_proof_of_a_car_charging_faster_than_tesla/

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
eject

Sadly that charger tops out at 150kW so we don’t know how much the cars could have handled.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David H

But we can infer that the Taycan can indeed charge with high power on 400 V systems. This was not a given before.

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
eject

What 400V charger. Just like any CCS charger compliant with the revision 2.0 of the CCS protocol the hypercharger HYC150 from alpitronic will deliver more than 900V max. The current and power output curve is taken from the product PDF from hypercharge.it comment image

The only CCS revision 1.0 chargers that exist in the wild are old triple chargers with 50kW max.

39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
arne-nl

Porsche is using a Tesla its benchmark. What is to become of this world?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Some Guy

I like the Taycan’s fake exhaust tips.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Chibi Tesla

i take it this is a sarcastic joke? i was about to post the same thing.. it really bothers me they had to put a fake exhaust..

39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
MoMac

The Taycan that Porsche has been testing thus far has fake exhaust tips because it also has bolted-on plastic pieces camouflage.

36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
Rick

Funny how Porsche insists they do their own thing, don’t care about other brands and are not competing with Tesla, yet they’ve been seen several times comparing their prototypes to old Teslas…

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David H
They didn’t say, they are not competing with Tesla. Nor did they ever say they won’t benchmark against Tesla. Somehow this still made it into international media. The original quote from Oliver Blume on the annual press conference is: „Wir haben großen Respekt vor Tesla, aber richten uns nicht nach Tesla aus. Wir bei Porsche orientieren uns an uns selbst und unseren Fähigkeiten und Anforderungen. Aber es wird für beide Konzeptionen genug Platz auf dem Automarkt geben.“ I try to translate the meaning as best and direct as I can, ignoring good english writing style: “We have big respect (in a sense of acknowledgement or appreciation) for Tesla, but we don’t allign after Tesla (meaning not necessarily following the example of Tesla or doing things just because Tesla does it). We at Porsche orient on ourselves [and look at] our competencies and our requirements. But for both doctrines there will be enough room in the auto market” So they say they may do things differently than Tesla and won’t follow the way Tesla is paving (which, to be honest, they kinda have to say) but follow their own criteria. They don’t say that the cars can’t be compared or benchmarked… Read more »
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Chibi Tesla

how quiet and serene up there.. ah, if only they can remove tire-road noise.. 😉

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago