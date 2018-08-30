3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We extend our compliments to the lucky man who captured this on camera.

We get a first look at the 2020 Porsche Taycan spied in an obvious benchmarking situation against a Tesla Model S. Interestingly, the Model S is a P85D rather than the top-of-the-line P100D, but that’s really beside the point. The drive takes place on the infamous Stelvio Pass, which is the highest paved mountain road in the Eastern Alps. It’s located in northern Italy, very near Switzerland. If you’re not familiar with this roadway, you’ll understand why it’s used for vehicle testing once you watch the video.

The Stelvio pass is essentially a series of hairpin turns at a high elevation, with continuous uphill and downhill switchbacks. It’s become a highly sought-after location for drivers and cyclists from all over the world. Years ago, Top Gear referred to it as the “greatest driving road in the world.” So, obviously, the Taycan must be moving along in its development if it’s ready to tackle this road. While you can’t see very much up close, hopefully there will be more footage from excursions like this in the near future. We still think it’s a pretty incredible share.

Video Description via Taycan Forum on YouTube:

Porsche Taycan Testing Against Tesla Model S P85D on Stelvio Pass

Video taken by Frank Cooreman. Find more info on the Porsche Taycan at https://www.taycanforum.com

Source: Taycan Forum