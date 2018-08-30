Porsche Taycan Testing Against Tesla Model S P85D On Stelvio Pass
We extend our compliments to the lucky man who captured this on camera.
We get a first look at the 2020 Porsche Taycan spied in an obvious benchmarking situation against a Tesla Model S. Interestingly, the Model S is a P85D rather than the top-of-the-line P100D, but that’s really beside the point. The drive takes place on the infamous Stelvio Pass, which is the highest paved mountain road in the Eastern Alps. It’s located in northern Italy, very near Switzerland. If you’re not familiar with this roadway, you’ll understand why it’s used for vehicle testing once you watch the video.
The Stelvio pass is essentially a series of hairpin turns at a high elevation, with continuous uphill and downhill switchbacks. It’s become a highly sought-after location for drivers and cyclists from all over the world. Years ago, Top Gear referred to it as the “greatest driving road in the world.” So, obviously, the Taycan must be moving along in its development if it’s ready to tackle this road. While you can’t see very much up close, hopefully there will be more footage from excursions like this in the near future. We still think it’s a pretty incredible share.
Video Description via Taycan Forum on YouTube:
Video taken by Frank Cooreman. Find more info on the Porsche Taycan at https://www.taycanforum.com
Source: Taycan Forum
“Interestingly, the Model S is a P85D rather than the top-of-the-line P100D,”
Maybe trying to line up price/features/capability for an apples to apples comparison?
Only they know what they were testing.
Those 2 Taycan were also spotted charging 80 km from there. A graph of the charging session prove that they can charge faster than Tesla at around 150 kw.
I would like to read an analysis on that from insideevs.
https://www.reddit.com/r/teslamotors/comments/9r2cro/first_proof_of_a_car_charging_faster_than_tesla/
Sadly that charger tops out at 150kW so we don’t know how much the cars could have handled.
But we can infer that the Taycan can indeed charge with high power on 400 V systems. This was not a given before.
What 400V charger. Just like any CCS charger compliant with the revision 2.0 of the CCS protocol the hypercharger HYC150 from alpitronic will deliver more than 900V max. The current and power output curve is taken from the product PDF from hypercharge.it
The only CCS revision 1.0 chargers that exist in the wild are old triple chargers with 50kW max.
Porsche is using a Tesla its benchmark. What is to become of this world?
I like the Taycan’s fake exhaust tips.
i take it this is a sarcastic joke? i was about to post the same thing.. it really bothers me they had to put a fake exhaust..
The Taycan that Porsche has been testing thus far has fake exhaust tips because it also has bolted-on plastic pieces camouflage.
Funny how Porsche insists they do their own thing, don’t care about other brands and are not competing with Tesla, yet they’ve been seen several times comparing their prototypes to old Teslas…
how quiet and serene up there.. ah, if only they can remove tire-road noise.. 😉