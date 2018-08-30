Porsche Taycan Spotted In U.S. Sporting New Updates
Porsche Taycan prototype spotted in Mountain View.
Porsche seems to be testing the prototypes of its first all-electric model – the Taycan – all over the world, and recently one of the camouflaged test mules was spotted in Mountain View, California.
It’s slightly different than the prototype seen in June in Montclair, New Jersey, so we believe it’s a newer version. There are new rear lights, wheel covers and… a different fake exhaust setup.
Just drove by the Porsche Taycan prototype in Mountain View. The electric future is coming. @ElectrekCo pic.twitter.com/23itCEdDve
— Pineapple Trev (@PineappleTrev) September 14, 2018
According to Porsche, the Taycan will be capable of sprinting from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in as little as 3.5 seconds. This puts the Taycan in some select company like the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG or the BMW F90 M5. While yes, this does put it at a disadvantage with the Tesla Model S, we’re confident that the Taycan will be a more performance driving optimized vehicle. Not just a straight line beast.
Pre-orders for this upcoming luxury sedan have already started in the United States and several other countries. Customers are able to do a Tesla-like deposit in order to be among the first in the world to take delivery of Porsche’s first pure electric car.
Really hoping those fake exhausts are for camo only, and will be gone in the real thing. if there is anything worse than fake intakes/vents, it’s a fake exhaust, and if there is anything worse than a fake exhaust, IT’S A FAKE EXHAUST ON AN ELECTRIC CAR!
Got it, you really dislike the fake exhaust.
I personally don’t mind it that much as long as the car is fully electric.
Fake-Exhaust-Tip-Gate.
I’m still afraid they will use a small engine like the one of the i8, and call it hybrid…
Not going to happen.
Porsche doesn’t think that way.
A REX engine would be a nice option.
Don’t worry, the finished car will look very much like the Mission E concept.
They’re So Stuck On ICE They Just Can’t Let Go ..1st, BMW’s Korny Fake Engine Noise, Fake Grills , & Now Fake Exhaust ??? ..What’s this world Coming to ? …………lol ……
The New BMW M5 does 0-60 in 2..8 sec.
So Porsche better step-up their game.
And set the C&D track record for a sedan.
Especially considering the Tesla Model S still is quicker and they haven’t moved their own performance number in years, and the Roadster 2020 is coming.
Fake exhaust tips! People should be ashamed of having exhaust systems. Why would anyone want fake exhaust tips on a car that has no exhaust.
It’s camo. It will not have fake exhaust for production.
It should at least be a contender, though they only plan 20k worldwide in it’s first full year of production, and they will probably sell them all..
Btw the Model S is more than a straight line beast, and you should include the Model 3 in the list of sub 3.5 to 0-62 mph vehicles, and that particular vehicle is said to handle superbly.
Wow. That might only be 1 per dealership in the USA.
No threat at all to their ICE lineup.
Hmmm……I was hoping to see more changes that bring the style closer to the Mission E Concept. Not going to happen?