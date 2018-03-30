Porsche Taycan Orders Are Pouring In
Porsche opened this month orders book for the Taycan (formerly Mission E) – its first electric car – and seems thrilled by the feedback.
The Porsche Taycan, considered as a competitor to the Tesla Model S, is expected to be unveiled in 2019 with production scheduled for 2020, but customers are interested enough to secure a place in the queue even without seeing the finished car.
The German manufacturer didn’t reveal how many orders it received, so we don’t know whether Taycan is really showing signs of success just yet.
Alexander Pollich, UK managing director said:
“The reaction from customers has been fantastic – from the moment we announced the car to now, when we have asked customers to register their interest for the first cars,”
The Taycan is developed on the new J1 architecture, which is designed from the ground-up. Also, the charging infrastructure (the 350 kW IONITY network founded with several other manufacturers) is to be all-new, specially designed for the need of a 15-minute quick recharge.
About the Mission E Concept:
- Four doors and four single seats
- over 440 kW (600 hp) system power, dula motor
- over 500 km (310 miles) driving range
- All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering
- zero to 100 km/h acceleration in under 3.5 seconds
- charging time of around 15 minutes to reach an 80 percent charge
- 800 V battery system
- Instruments are intuitively operated by eye-tracking and gesture control, some even via holograms – highly oriented toward the driver by automatically adjusting the displays to the driver’s position
Source: Autocar
9 Comments on "Porsche Taycan Orders Are Pouring In"
No surprise here… I cannot wait to order one, but cannot order until I see one in person.
For those in the US, the link below is where you start the deposit order process. This is not an order, its the start of the deposit process. Not sure if in the UK you can actually place an order. It says a dealer will contact you for the deposit, so not sure what the deposit is:
https://my.porsche.com/usa/microsite/e-performance-deposit/
I am wondering the same. I went a step further and registered. Got an email titled “Taycan Depositor Option Program” and was told to be contacted by a local dealer. I am by no mean making a deposit at this point.
Battery longevity and reliabilities are going to be major issues for new owners. No one has more data than Tesla on charging frequencies, impact on health and longevity. Porsche got to collect data on initial fleet rollout. Their few tests mules can only get so much, so plenty of unknowns.
Blah blah blah. Porsche has plenty of data on electrification and using batteries. See their LMP1 wins with hybrids at LeMans. They know what they are doing with batteries and battery management.
Exactly, Batteries are not some big voodoo secret… Its just the cost that slows many OEM’s down, not the tech.
Exactly! And in addition, just last month they bought a 10% stake in Rimac, so I’m sure the two will share their expertise.
You might call this “anti-non-Tesla FUD”.
Really? Did they say how many? Please.