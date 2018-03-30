3 H BY MARK KANE

Porsche opened this month orders book for the Taycan (formerly Mission E) – its first electric car – and seems thrilled by the feedback.

The Porsche Taycan, considered as a competitor to the Tesla Model S, is expected to be unveiled in 2019 with production scheduled for 2020, but customers are interested enough to secure a place in the queue even without seeing the finished car.

The German manufacturer didn’t reveal how many orders it received, so we don’t know whether Taycan is really showing signs of success just yet.

Alexander Pollich, UK managing director said:

“The reaction from customers has been fantastic – from the moment we announced the car to now, when we have asked customers to register their interest for the first cars,”

The Taycan is developed on the new J1 architecture, which is designed from the ground-up. Also, the charging infrastructure (the 350 kW IONITY network founded with several other manufacturers) is to be all-new, specially designed for the need of a 15-minute quick recharge.

About the Mission E Concept:

Four doors and four single seats

over 440 kW (600 hp) system power, dula motor

system power, dula motor over 500 km (310 miles) driving range

driving range All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering

zero to 100 km/h acceleration in under 3.5 seconds

charging time of around 15 minute s to reach an 80 percent charge

s to reach an 80 percent charge 800 V battery system

Instruments are intuitively operated by eye-tracking and gesture control, some even via holograms – highly oriented toward the driver by automatically adjusting the displays to the driver’s position

Source: Autocar