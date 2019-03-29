Porsche Taycan Is Completing Its Final Test Drives: Videos

30 M BY MARK KANE

Everything needs to be buttoned up to the last button

Porsche Taycan has entered the final stage of testing before the launch of series production. Tests are conducted in a total of 30 countries at temperatures from minus 35 to plus 50 degree Celsius.

The total mileage soon will reach about 6 million km (3.7 million miles) as Porsche puts a lot of effort into achieving the true Porsche car feeling in its first all-electric car. With huge investments in electrification and more than 20,000 prospective buyers waiting for their EVs, there is no room for failure.

Unveiling is scheduled for September, while sales should start by the end of 2019.

“In Scandinavia, just a few kilometres away from the Arctic Circle, it is proving its potential in terms of driving dynamics on snow and ice. At the same time, Porsche engineers are taking advantage of the summer in the Southern Hemisphere. In South Africa, they are conducting performance tests, as well as final adjustments in terms of continuous performance and reproducibility. In Dubai they are carrying out hot-climate endurance runs and testing battery charging under extreme conditions. The 30 countries across the globe in which these comprehensive tests are being carried out have temperatures that range from minus 35 to plus 50 degree Celsius.” “Of course, at Porsche, electric cars have to undergo the same rigorous testing programme as sport cars with combustion engines. In addition to displaying superior performance, this always includes proving unrestricted suitability for everyday use in all climate conditions. Particularly demanding features such as charging the battery or temperature control of the drive train and the interior under extreme conditions are additional aspects in the battery-powered models. Other typical Porsche development targets include circuit performance, multiple accelerations, as well as a range suitable for everyday use.”

Facts from the Taycan testing phase Overall distance covered: Approximately six million kilometres, of which two million were endurance run kilometres Countries: A total of 30, including the USA, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Finland Temperatures: From minus 35 to plus 50 degree Celsius Air humidity: From 20 to 100 per cent Altitude: From 85 metres below to 3,000 metres above sea level Charging cycles: Over 100,000 using various charging technologies across the globe Development team: Around 1,000 test drivers, technicians and engineers

The Porsche Taycan is expected to achieve sub-eight-minute lap time on the 20.6-kilometre of Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Virtual drive through “The Green Hell” Test experts were able to build upon the comprehensive findings from the digital testing stage using digital prototypes. At present, computers are used to design the body, drive, chassis, electronics and overall vehicle of a new model and to simulate their functions – which includes how they work together. In total, the virtual prototypes of the Taycan have completed more than ten million digital kilometres. This meant that development engineers started driving a Taycan around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a driving simulator at an early stage, so that they could test and evaluate its circuit performance. During this process, they focused on the electrical energy management, which plays an important role in achieving a sub-eight-minute lap time on the 20.6-kilometre (timed distance) Nordschleife.

Brief specs:

0 to 100 km/h in significantly less than 3.5 seconds

a range of more than 500 km (311 miles) according to the NEDC

800 V architecture

battery recharge in just 4 minutes to replenish 100 (62 miles) according to NEDC