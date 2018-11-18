Watch As Porsche Taycan Brings Fake Exhaust To The Nurburgring
Come on, Porsche – stop teasing us already.
Porsche keeps playing its game of “this is an ICE-powered prototype” around the Nurburgring where it is testing its first fully-electric vehicle, confirmed to be named the Taycan (pronounced as Tie-Kahn). We have no idea why the German sports car maker is still using fake exhaust tips at the back of this trial vehicle, as it has already made it clear it will not “lower itself to gimmicks” and use V8 in its all-electric sports car.
Anyway, it’s good to see Porsche is advancing with the development of the Taycan. This prototype, filmed by Automotive Mike, features only lightly camouflaged headlamps and taped taillights. It’s probably safe to assume the vehicle is very close to its final production form and this car is giving us a good idea of what it will look like.
While the design still hides some secrets, we know pretty much all important details about the Tesla Model S rival’s performance. Porsche claims that, with its “huge torque from a standing start,” the Taycan will sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in under 3.5 seconds. Hitting twice as much at 124 mph (200 kph) will take just 12 seconds.
As far as range and charging are concerned, the automaker promises the EV will be able to cover approximately 310 miles (500 km) between two charges with a 15-minute fast charging option providing enough energy for 248 miles (400 km).
All these numbers sound very intriguing, to say the least. We can’t wait to see the production model debuting but this probably won’t happen before the spring of 2019. The Taycan is reportedly coming to next year’s Geneva Motor Show with customers deliveries scheduled to kick off later the same year.
Those test vehicles have bolt on disguise, they probably take Panamera parts and bolt them onto the Taycan body to not reveal how the final car will look.
Since the Panamera has an exhaust, the disguised Taycan has fake exhaust tips. Sure they could design a body panel with no exhausts to bolt on, but with it, it looks even more like a Panamera.
“only lightly camouflaged headlamps and taped taillights. It’s probably safe to assume the vehicle is very close to its final production form”
It isn’t.
Source?
I’ve seen the mule life. The whole body is plastic. Besides the lights and the door pillars you can’t judge anything from it.
I wonder why they do those ring tests again and again with prototypes which seem still far from production versions. The only logical reason I can imagine is that they still do test different options as basic as powertrain/cooling/battery configurations. It must be tough for engineers as because batteries get incrementally better all the time the technical solutions they deemed good enough 12 months ago are about to become obsolete 12 months from now, more or less upon release.
“with prototypes which seem still far from production versions”
You simply have no idea how advanced these prototypes are under their obvious camouflage. So why do you make this comment ?
Because they aim for perfection. The whole platform for the car was constructed and built in under 5 years which is a really ambitious. Obviously they are nervous that the car might have flaws.
They also have to test at all temperatures and humidity levels.
Lawl, they built the carb egolf and pikes peak winner in 6 months each, why is this taking so long?
A single seat racer that only needs to be able to work once can’t be compared with a car.
Less then a year from production start, I’m pretty sure these prototypes are already very close to the production version.
As for why they test again and again, there are many possible reasons. Fine-tuning the drivetrain, suspension, dynamics controls etc. Verifying that no flaws slip through. Or maybe even testing consistent quality, if these are production prototypes. (Which seems quite possible at this point.)
This thing is not half as sexy as a tesla
How much do we actually know about the real performance specs? Aren’t these just figures that have been put out for they Mission e concept years ago, and never been updated for the production version? (Nor likely to be, until the official reveal…)
(Also, while the specs are certainly not bad, charging speed is the only known one I’d call “intriguing”, if you want to tout it as a Tesla Model S rival…)