Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo To Arrive In Late 2020

9 M BY MARK KANE

Taycan in 2019, Taycan Cross Turismo in 2020, Taycan Wagon in 2021?

The second all-electric car from Porsche, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo (based on the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept) is scheduled for market launch one year after the Porsche Taycan – at the end of 2020.

The date was revealed by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume who also named the car the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

It’s expected that the tech behind the Taycan Cross Turismo will be the same as in the Taycan, which will be unveiled in full at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The car will go on sale by the end of this year. Already, more than 20,000 customers wait for the Taycan.

We guess that both models will be available in a few battery/motor versions. Additionally, there is a big chance that other body versions will follow later – like the Taycan Wagon.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo

Source: Autoblog