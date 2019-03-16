  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo To Arrive In Late 2020

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo To Arrive In Late 2020

9 M BY MARK KANE

Taycan in 2019, Taycan Cross Turismo in 2020, Taycan Wagon in 2021?

The second all-electric car from Porsche, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo (based on the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept) is scheduled for market launch one year after the Porsche Taycanat the end of 2020.

The date was revealed by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume who also named the car the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

Porsche news
Porsche Taycan Electric Car Racks Up Over 20,000 Orders
Porsche Taycan Wagon Spotted Playing In Snow
Porsche Taycan Turismo Electric Wagon Spied Winter Testing

It’s expected that the tech behind the Taycan Cross Turismo will be the same as in the Taycan, which will be unveiled in full at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The car will go on sale by the end of this year. Already, more than 20,000 customers wait for the Taycan.

We guess that both models will be available in a few battery/motor versions. Additionally, there is a big chance that other body versions will follow later – like the Taycan Wagon.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo
30 photos
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo

Source: Autoblog

Categories: Porsche

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!