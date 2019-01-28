Porsche Taycan Owners Get 3 Years Of Free Electrify America Charging

59 M BY MARK KANE

Porsche will launch Taycan with a free charging package in the U.S.

Porsche Cars North America announced an agreement with Electrify America (both part of Volkswagen Group) so that the Porsche Taycan model will come with three years of free charging (“unlimited 30-minute charging” sessions“) at Electrify America network in the U.S.

Just 4 minute of charging will be enough to replenish up to 60 miles (96 km) of range at 350 kW station.

The benefit will be included in the price of the car, of course. The price currently is $1.00 per session plus from $0.30 to $0.35 per minute. Idle fee is $0.40 per minute (if applicable).

Owners of the Taycan will also get access to fast chargers at all 191 Porsche dealers in the U.S. More than 120 dealers will install Porsche Turbo Charging stations (up to 320 kW), while the rest will get base 50 kW chargers. The investment in charging infrastructure will be about $70 million, which is on average more than $350,000 per dealer. The first Porsche Turbo Chargers are already installed at the Porsche Experience Center (PEC) in Atlanta.

Electrify America’s plan is to install 484 ultra-fast charging stations with more than 2,000 individual chargers by July 1, 2019 under the first phase of the grand plan ordered after VW’s dieselgate scandal.

more than 300 highway stations in 42 states (a minimum of two 350 kW chargers per site, with additional chargers delivering up to 150 kW)

more than 180 sites in 17 metro areas (up to 150 kW)

Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA said:

“Every Porsche is a sports car with soul, and the Taycan is soul electrified. Together, Electrify America and our Porsche dealer network will provide a national infrastructure for DC fast charging that frees future Taycan owners from range anxiety. And Porsche home charging technology will turn the customer’s garage into the equivalent of a personal gas station.”

The third part of the Porsche’s plan is home charging – the offer to be announced later this year.