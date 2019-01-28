Porsche Taycan Owners Get 3 Years Of Free Electrify America Charging
Porsche will launch Taycan with a free charging package in the U.S.
Porsche Cars North America announced an agreement with Electrify America (both part of Volkswagen Group) so that the Porsche Taycan model will come with three years of free charging (“unlimited 30-minute charging” sessions“) at Electrify America network in the U.S.
Just 4 minute of charging will be enough to replenish up to 60 miles (96 km) of range at 350 kW station.
The benefit will be included in the price of the car, of course. The price currently is $1.00 per session plus from $0.30 to $0.35 per minute. Idle fee is $0.40 per minute (if applicable).
Owners of the Taycan will also get access to fast chargers at all 191 Porsche dealers in the U.S. More than 120 dealers will install Porsche Turbo Charging stations (up to 320 kW), while the rest will get base 50 kW chargers. The investment in charging infrastructure will be about $70 million, which is on average more than $350,000 per dealer. The first Porsche Turbo Chargers are already installed at the Porsche Experience Center (PEC) in Atlanta.
Electrify America’s plan is to install 484 ultra-fast charging stations with more than 2,000 individual chargers by July 1, 2019 under the first phase of the grand plan ordered after VW’s dieselgate scandal.
- more than 300 highway stations in 42 states (a minimum of two 350 kW chargers per site, with additional chargers delivering up to 150 kW)
- more than 180 sites in 17 metro areas (up to 150 kW)
Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA said:
“Every Porsche is a sports car with soul, and the Taycan is soul electrified. Together, Electrify America and our Porsche dealer network will provide a national infrastructure for DC fast charging that frees future Taycan owners from range anxiety. And Porsche home charging technology will turn the customer’s garage into the equivalent of a personal gas station.”
The third part of the Porsche’s plan is home charging – the offer to be announced later this year.
“Most cars spend 95 percent of their time parked at home or at work, so new charging options for the Taycan will include a Porsche-designed home system. Details of the system and installation options will follow soon.”
No surprise. All VW related EVs will probably get free charging on EA.
Agreed, could buy this Porsche and literally have no expenses other than buying the car for the first 3 years of ownership. I hope other VWs do this as well. Would go a long way to get people to buy your brand.
Yup. We’re going to see rich guys driving Turdcan wasting their lives away waiting at DCFC for their daily fill of “free”.
If it was 50 kW CCS I would agree, but with 350 kW it takes 15 minutes to charge most of the way, not much longer than a gas fill. More likely it means commercial users renting it on Turo or other services like Lyft and taking advantage of free charging (unless Porsche explicitly blocks that).
I noticed Chevelrot do something similar with the volt and bolt. Install charging stations at their dealerships. Having owned a Volt I never found convience in going back to the dealership every time. If you seek out a map displayed Tesla Super Chargers they have been brilliantly planned out. In Bolingbrook Il I have more Level ll chargers in a 10 miles than anywhere else.
I hope they add I 80 East/West across WY in 2019… Might make or break my decision to go CCS or Tesla…
They won’t build in WY, or a number of northern tier states. ID,MT,ND,SD. Just look at the map they have on their website, that big blank space, that is where you live.
In this day when EV compete on their own merits, giving free charging signifies how crappy their EV offering is. Turdcan must be just as crappy as Leaf to resort to such gimmick.
Free charging SUCKS!!!!
It’s their way to draw in the sales, but I totally agree it’s crappy. I wish VW and other EV manufacturers would do something like half price for charging. Otherwise DCFC get clogged up by freeloaders, and that’s uncalled for.
They are bad when there are a lot of cars, but short term free charging not so bad. These are limited to 30 min sessions, which seems very reasonable.
It really isn’t free just like SuperChargers aren’t free. The price is just bundled into the price of the car. Given 90% of charging is done at home and I rarely see Porsches out on the open road (normally in city limits). Porsche is actually being a little sneaky because the buyers are paying upfront for a service they might use 10% of the time.
EA charging network is not to be completed until 2025, maybe, not July 2019.
A few questions to ask would how many of each type of charger have been installed so far, at how many locations. Simply extrapolating forward would indicate that someone got their wires crossed if they think or say that 484 charging stations will be up and working by this Summer.
My thought is it will take until 2028 for them to get that many charging stations, 484 on line, as this coincides with the required time frame.
“with more than 2,000 individual chargers by July 1, 2019 under the first phase of the grand plan,”
So if this is phase one, then what about the other three phases. Would that be another 2k individual chargers in each of those phases for a grand total of 8k across America.
“Under a consent decree with the EPA and California, the company agreed to spend $2 billion over 10 years to build a nationwide charging network for electric cars.” Green Car Reports.
Completely wrong. They do the installations in cycles… the map is just for cycle 1 until mid-2019.
That’s 300 + 184 = 484 locations with about 2000 DC chargers just for cycle 1.
O, I know that’s what they say they will do. I don’t buy it.
So 2k by this Summer, and 3 more phases with around the same number installed would be 8k, when completed, in 10 years. How is that completely wrong.
The key word Is planned. Well we planned to have etc…
Good luck with that. Didn’t Electrify America just shut down all of their high power chargers? When is everyone going to just give up the fight with Tesla and join them for their superchargers? The EV world would be a much better place.
What? They will just need to update / exchange the liquid-cooled cables (supplied by Huber+Suhner of Switzerland) because of a potential safety issue.
Nobody wants to license Tesla’s network(s). The Western countries and car makers have long decided on the CCS standard.
At up to 350kW it’s beyond Tesla’s speeds already.
The Porsche Taycan is one of the first cars able to use the full charging speeds – many more cars to follow charging at 150-350kW.
Some 150kW cars (Audi e-tron etc.) will even arrive earlier.
Gaining 150 miles of range in 10 minutes is awesome. I am feeling tempted to go for a Taycan instead of a Rivian truck. I guess they should be about the same price even though the truck will have longer range and better acceleration.