Watch Porsche Panamera Turbo Vs Turbo S E-Hybrid In Acceleration Duel

When you’re spending well into six figures for a car, it’s the little things that matter. While more than $30,000 separates the Porsche Panamera Turbo and the Turbo S E-Hybrid in price – and there’s a sizable gap in horsepower and torque – the difference in real-world performance is narrow.

The video – another from AutoTopNL – shows how close the two Porsches perform during acceleration. Below 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour), the Turbo and the Turbo S E-Hybrid are just a few miles per hour off from one another. There are even a few moments during early acceleration where the less-powerful Turbo is a tad ahead of the Turbo S.