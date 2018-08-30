23 M BY MARK KANE

Porsche history and future arrive in Australia.

Porsche presents in Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia its all-electric concept Mission E, which in the near future will enter the market in production version – Porsche Taycan.

The Mission E is shown on display at the Future Lab alongside the 1962 Porsche 356, combining future and the past.

“Visitors have the chance to explore the brand’s heritage via an interactive multimedia display and discover the future of Porsche through augmented and virtual reality experiences. The Future Lab, open to the general public from 8-21 October, immerses visitors in ‘Porsche e-performance’ technology as the brand prepares to launch its first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, in Australia in 2020.”

2020 Porsche Taycan highlights: