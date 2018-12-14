Porsche Turns To MAN For Electric Heavy-Duty Delivery Trucks
Even Porsche sees the need for and all-electric, emissions-free truck.
A recent press release from Porsche divulges that a “virtually silent” commercial-grade, 32-ton electric truck is on the way for early 2019. According to Porsche, it has commissioned the all-electric MAN eTGM for the initial purpose of logistics at its Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen site. This will be the first truck of its kind going into series production in Germany.
Porsche says it will use the MAN truck to further focus and streamline its upcoming battery-electric vehicle efforts. Member of the Executive Board responsible for Production and Logistics at Porsche Automotive Group Albrecht Reimold shares:
By integrating the eTruck into our production logistics, Porsche is taking another step on the path to the ‘zero-impact factory’.
As Porsche moves forward with the production of its upcoming Taycan variants, its goal is to have a zero-impact factory. The automaker has already been relying on renewable energy for two years. In addition, its railway situation uses natural power. Now, it will push forward even further to assure that its trucks, transporters, and forklifts emit zero emissions.
The press release goes on to say:
The battery-powered eTruck is a MAN eTGM 18.360 4×2 LL. The type designation indicates that the truck is a semitrailer tractor and belongs to the 18-tonne weight class, while the overall combination with a semitrailer is designed for a total weight of 32 tonnes in delivery traffic. The 360 figure represents the horsepower of the 265 kW eTruck. Lithium-ion batteries with a storage capacity of 149 kWh are used to store energy, making it possible for the eTruck to cover a range of 130 kilometres.
Moreover, Executive Board MAN responsible for Research and Development Dr Frederick Zohm explains:
With the MAN eTGM, electric commercial vehicles have taken a large step towards series production and can now reliably demonstrate their abilities in everyday operation. What we have learned – together with Porsche – in the context of regular factory logistics will be incorporated into the first small series, which MAN hopes to launch as soon as 2019.
Specifically, these Porsche / MAN commercial trucks will used for deliveries from the company’s factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen to and from the Freiberg am Neckar site, which is about 19 kilometers away. Porsche says this push will eliminate some 30,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions per year.
Source: Porsche
Step 1: use a timer to charge off-peak. That’s what I do now.
Step 2: use car’s software and communication capabilities to request when to charge based on required state of charge and departure time. Total data requirements would be far less than people use just for stupid “digital assistants”..
It is hard for me to understand why the makers fit these tiny batteries in their commercial vehicles.
OK, I understand, most of them do only short daily trips. But give options for the ones that want to go a little further than 100 km.
Yeah, I’ve thought about that too.
I’m sure price, weight, space are some of the reasons. For a truck with a set distance to cover – they order the range they need, at the lowest cost possible.
For a business, they may also order a service agreement- where the truck manufacturer have to agree to either fix or have a spare vehicle ready within a set short time.
A very long range would be really expensive. It would be heavy, and may have to pay extra tax, or be to heavy for some roads.