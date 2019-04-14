Porsche Japan Selects ABB To Build CHAdeMO Infrastructure For Taycan

53 M BY MARK KANE

In Japan there is not much of an alternative to CHAdeMO

ABB announced that it was selected by Porsche Japan for a joint development project of next-generation EV chargers for the Japanese market.

According to the press release, the two will develop a “dedicated high-power charger” with power output exceeding 150 kW. We are not sure about what that really means – whether it will be exclusively available for Porsche owners or as the image indicates, those will be multi-standard chargers (CCS & CHAdeMO), currently non-existent in Japan, which is focused on the CHAdeMO standard (usually up to 50 kW by the way).

Anyways, the installations at Porsche dealers and public locations comes from mid-2020 to support the launch of the Porsche Taycan.

“ABB has entered into an agreement to deliver its market-leading electric vehicle infrastructure for Porsche Japan’s EVs, including Taycan, the automaker’s first fully electric car, set to enter the Japanese market in 2020. Under the terms, Porsche Japan will install ABB’s high-power chargers at Porsche Centers and public facilities across the country, creating a network of fast chargers for its electric vehicles. The first installation is set to go live in mid-2020. The alliance will boost Japan’s push for the wider adoption of e-mobility. ABB and Porsche Japan will join forces to develop the next generation of chargers that support power levels exceeding 150 kW and compatible with the CHAdeMO fast charging standard.”

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for EV charging infrastructure said:

“ABB’s deep expertise in electric vehicle charging, combined with Porsche’s legacy of high-performance is a winning formula to revolutionize sustainable mobility, and will pave the way for Japan to meet its ambitious zero-emissions commitments,”

Porsche Japan president Toshiyuki Shimegi says: