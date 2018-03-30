Porsche France Begins Taking Taycan Pre-Orders

35 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

French buyers are able to reserve their Porsche Taycan by making a 2500€ deposit

The Porsche Taycan will be the German brand’s first all-electric model. The production version of the Mission E concept is slated to arrive on the market in 2019. The vehicle is set to feature some impressive technical specs and range. The company’s first electric vehicle is set to boast two permanently synchronous motors – one for the front axle and the other driving the rear wheels – providing a combined output of more than 600 horsepower (440 kilowatts).

A high-voltage lithium-ion battery is set to power the two electric motors, providing enough power for a range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) – even though the testing cycle upon which this number is based has not been specified. The high-performance battery-powered vehicle will be able to sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in well under three and a half seconds while achieving a speed of 124mph (200km/h) in less than 12 seconds.

This being a Porsche, we’re confident the handling and cornering performance characteristics will be top notch, providing their owners with a thrilling motoring experience. The company estimates it will move approximately 20,000 units per year or about two-thirds of the 911’s annual deliveries. This means that you’re probably going to have to wait for your vehicle if you don’t reserve your unit. After all, 20,000 units per year, for a company whose sales volume per month is more than that, will mean the Taycan will be a highly coveted item when it hits the showrooms.

Porsche recently opened up their reservation deposit program in the United States and now the company is doing the same in France. Customers can now make a deposit their high-performance electric vehicle by making a fully refundable 2,500€ payment. If they decide they don’t want to finalize their order, Porsche will allow them to cancel their deposit and return their money any time during the ordering process. We expect the same reservation process to hit most of the major markets within the next couple of months.