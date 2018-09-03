Porsche Drops Diesel, Focuses On Electrification

5 H BY MARK KANE

It’s officially official. Porsche abandons diesel.

Porsche announced that will not offer diesel cars anymore, as demand for such engines is on the decline, while the new direction is electrification.

Diesel never was a core business for Porsche. In 2017, only 12% of Porsche cars were equipped with diesel and since February 2018 there was no diesel in its portfolio anyways.

“Porsche has always matched its product range to its customers’ requirements and the pursuit of technological excellence. That is why the sports car manufacturer is intensifying its activities in the areas of hybrid technology and electromobility and will, in future, no longer offer vehicles with diesel propulsion.” “With the Taycan, Porsche will bring its first purely electric sports car to the market in 2019 – its manufacture is CO 2 neutral and it is supplied with green electricity via an ultra-fast charging infrastructure spread over Europe. By 2025, every second new Porsche vehicle could have an electric drive – either hybrid or purely electric. The sports car manufacturer is also concentrating on optimised internal combustion engines. Purist, emotional and powerful sports cars will thus continue to play an important role in the Porsche product portfolio.”

Porsche by the numbers:

By 2022, Porsche will have invested more than €6 billion (over $7 billion) in e-mobility

63% of Porsche Panamera sold in Europe are now PHEVs

In 2017, the diesel share of worldwide Porsches was 12%

First all-electric Porsche Taycan will enter market in 2019

By 2025, every second new Porsche vehicle could have an electric drive – either hybrid or purely electric

Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG said: