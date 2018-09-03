Porsche Drops Diesel, Focuses On Electrification
It’s officially official. Porsche abandons diesel.
Porsche announced that will not offer diesel cars anymore, as demand for such engines is on the decline, while the new direction is electrification.
Diesel never was a core business for Porsche. In 2017, only 12% of Porsche cars were equipped with diesel and since February 2018 there was no diesel in its portfolio anyways.
“With the Taycan, Porsche will bring its first purely electric sports car to the market in 2019 – its manufacture is CO2 neutral and it is supplied with green electricity via an ultra-fast charging infrastructure spread over Europe. By 2025, every second new Porsche vehicle could have an electric drive – either hybrid or purely electric. The sports car manufacturer is also concentrating on optimised internal combustion engines. Purist, emotional and powerful sports cars will thus continue to play an important role in the Porsche product portfolio.”
Porsche by the numbers:
- By 2022, Porsche will have invested more than €6 billion (over $7 billion) in e-mobility
- 63% of Porsche Panamera sold in Europe are now PHEVs
- In 2017, the diesel share of worldwide Porsches was 12%
- First all-electric Porsche Taycan will enter market in 2019
- By 2025, every second new Porsche vehicle could have an electric drive – either hybrid or purely electric
Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG said:
“Porsche is not demonising diesel. It is, and will remain, an important propulsion technology. We as a sports car manufacturer, however, for whom diesel has always played a secondary role, have come to the conclusion that we would like our future to be diesel-free. Naturally we will continue to look after our existing diesel customers with the professionalism they expect,”.
“Our aim is to occupy the technological vanguard – we are intensifying our focus on the core of our brand while consistently aligning our company with the mobility of the future.”
