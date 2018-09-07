Porsche Claims It Can Cut In Half Tesla’s Charging Times
Porsche sees its competitive advantage in ultra-fast charging.
In one of the most recent interviews, Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO for Porsche Cars North America, stated that the upcoming Porsche Taycan will separate itself from the competition through ultra-fast charging (to 80% in 15 minutes – “which is almost the same if you fill up your gas tank and have a cup of coffee”).
Of course, a lot depends on Porsche’s own charging infrastructure (at dealers) and progress of Electrify America’s network, but if everything goes as promised, charging time could be cut in half compared to Tesla, or by even more compared to other new models (like the Jaguar I-PACE etc.).
Only time will tell whether 350 kW charging power at up to 800 V is really achievable (especially in a wide state-of-charge window) and how batteries will withstand such fast charging.
Porsche aims to lead in ultra-fast charging, because even long-range cars can’t go too far at high speeds or with consistent sporty driving. Detlev von Platen, Porsche’s executive board member for sales and marketing said:
“It doesn’t make any sense to drive fast and then wait two hours to charge batteries,” von Platen said. Achieving an 80% charge in a quarter of an hour is an “argument for us.”
When does a Tesla take “two hours to charge” at a Supercharger? Charging a 100kWh battery from 20 to 80% needs a total of 60kWh (80-20). A Supercharger can deliver 120Kw. So the charge can be completed in about 30 minutes. Sure, 15 minutes is faster than 30, but comparing with the mythical “two hours to charge” is BS.
Tesla starts to taper around 40% and is down to 50 kW by about 60% SOC.
It’s a really big deal if Porsche can maintain something closer to 350 kW up to 80% SOC.
Driving fast?
Does he know about speed limits…
As evident from daily experince in Germany where there are lots of Porsche vehicles on the road, speed limits do not apply to those. Either that or the Porsche drivers are not educated correctly about the meaning of “speed limit”. They appear to think one has to go at least 50% faster than it says on the signs.
Ridiculously low fines for breaking the speed limit in Germany do not really help against speeders who can afford a luxury car.
My dad told me the number on the sign is per axle when I asked him about why his speed didn’t correspond to the speed signs. Nowadays you have to be a bit more careful with all the speed traps around.
German cars, autobahns, free speed limit….
Germany has the Autobahn.
80 mph limit is not unusual in the Western US. There’s an 85 mph limit not far from me.
When they will make Porsche in numbers, at same price, with a real super charger network, with real batteries in real production cars, then they can claim that they charge twice as fast.
Until then, it’s just a theory on paper.
With the expected rising of batteries capacity, is very important develope fast charging systems faster as possible. Not only for that you can charge your car in 15 minutes, other problem is when 2 people were waiting to charge their cars before you. If they expend 10 minutes average, is ok. But it they need 30 minutes each one…
Ok, but how long before they carpet Western Europe with those 350 kW chargers? Can they answer that?