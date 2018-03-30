Porsche Charges Up First 800-Volt Fast Chargers
Porsche officially announced that its first fast-charging station at the Berlin-Adlershof Technology Park featuring 800-volt technology was recently connected to the grid.
It’s been quite some time since we learned about the first installation in July 2017, but the 350 kW chargers provided by Porsche Engineering Services GmbH weren’t available for use even if by some miracle someone stole a Porsche Taycan prototype to give it a try. Now that it’s tied to the grid, the chargers are ready for action.
The German manufacturer encourages that 800 V voltage will help to send high-power at lower current and thus enable ultra-fast charging in 20 minutes.
“Four customer parking spaces at the dealership are equipped with the Porsche charging infrastructure. Two of these spaces feature the new 800-volt charging technology developed by Porsche Engineering Services GmbH as a pioneer of the “Porsche Turbo Charging” concept. At the moment, DC fast-charging stations for electric cars normally operate at a voltage level of around 400 volts. Depending on the charging power in kW, the charging time for a range of 400 kilometres is currently between 40 and 80 minutes. Increasing the voltage level to 800 volts significantly reduces the charging time to less than 20 minutes for the same range.
The spaces at Berlin-Adlershof are now available for fast charging vehicles equipped with a Combined Charging System connector. The Porsche Taycan will be the first series-production vehicle to feature the 800-volt technology, and is due to arrive on the market in 2019.”
The charging process was illustrated using screens from the app that shows transfer of 75 kW at 500 V, but without much details. We hoped to see maybe something in the range of 200-300 kW.
“A pilot project for testing the innovative technology
Construction of the 800-volt charging infrastructure at the Berlin-Adlershof site was implemented as a pilot project for testing the innovative technology and gathering experience with a view to integrating a fast charging park at other Porsche Centres. “In this rapidly evolving world of mobility, we are consistently preparing ourselves for the launch of the first fully electric Porsche model, the Taycan”, says Karsten Sohns, Managing Director of Porsche Deutschland GmbH. “Having an appropriate charging infrastructure at our Porsche sites and beyond is an essential component of our strategy.”
The charging park is available for charging all electric vehicles for free during normal opening hours at the Porsche Centre Berlin-Adlershof. The Porsche Centre is able to provide detailed information about the charging process.”
Leave a Reply
18 Comments on "Porsche Charges Up First 800-Volt Fast Chargers"
Nice! 800V charging is going to revolutionize charging rates.
1 down, 9,999 to go and they will have a fairly comprehensive charging network for long range travel.
Now all we need is for the first car capable of 800V charging to go on sale, and for lower priced models capable of 800V charging to be developed by all EV makers.
Many of the 175 kW chargers installed are ready for high voltage,
Hey sources
Here’s a couple of links:
https://insideevs.com/first-public-175-kw-chargers-350-kw-from-spring-2018-now-open-in-europe/
https://fastned.nl/en/blog/post/fastned-onthult-nieuwe-generatie-snellaadstations
The last I knew, they were achieving 175 kW by charging at around 500V @ 350A ? High voltage indeed, but not quite 800V. But maybe I’ve missed some news?
Even a 75kW CCS charger goes up to 920V.
I don’t think any of these chargers “matter” until there are at least 1,000 of them installed in various locations around the US, or Europe, if that is your home turf.
But if and when 175 kW chargers actually arrive in real numbers and if and when there are BEV’s that can actually charge at, or close to, 175 kW charging rates, that will be a very nice day indeed.
This example using 75 kW charge rates at 500 volts may indicate that an 800 volt charger of the same type would be charging at around 120 kW charge rates. Maybe.
“1 down, 9,999 to go and they will have a fairly comprehensive charging network for long range travel”.
Actually the more powerful the chargers the less you need. Sure if a charger is occupied by an EV a full 30 minutes while slow charging at 100kW you need like 10’000 of them.
The distance between chargers is the bigger issue. You can’t put the chargers further apart just because they are faster.
Charging rate will hopefully just make up for EV sales numbers skyrocketing.
Give me “miles per hour”. That is the easiest way to think about charging time.
What? not kilometers per hour? Heathen!!! *LOL!!*
Seriously though, the problem with rating by “miles per hour” is that it would change for every vehicle charging. Even different for your own car even when the charge rate is the same.
If you have been driving very aggressively and inefficiently, the “miles per hour” displayed when you charge at 100kW will be different than when you’ve been hypermiling and driving very efficiently and charge at the same 100kW.
Volts without amps is kind of pointless. My favorite metric is a simple kW charge rate. It doesn’t take charge tapering into account, but that will be different for every car.
Exactly, and I like that Miles Range/Hour factors in vehicle efficiency. Some of these EV (PHEV) only get around 50 or 60 MPGe, so their charging rate will be relatively slower.
Wonder if that’s the silhouette/image (in the app) of the production Taycan, hmmm!!?!
Energy delivered 128 kWh at 75%? And voltage is at 500?
Does that only seem weird to me?
Can the app be downloaded?
Lets see someone try to charge up a Bolt EV(Ampera EV?), Ioniq, or some other CCS vehicle at one of these stations…
Maybe an Ioniq could also charge in 15 minutes(but not at 800v of course).
Of course’ you’ll need yet another membership card to use these chargers…….BLAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
I applaud Porche for pursuing higher voltages and am interested in seeing how that turns out.
When are we going to do away with the zero-to-100% SoC metric? Presently, 20%-70% Tesla charging allows for 750-mile days, with higher SoC during a meal break, which should satisfy most people’s extended-trip needs.
“Miles Per Hour” as a charging metric is an ok rule of thumb, but we need to recognize the significant charge rate variation over the car’s SoC range as well as the difference in Wh/mi that exists amongst drivers.