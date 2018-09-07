Popular Mechanics Spends 72 Hours With Tesla Model 3 Performance
3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 7
After driving the Tesla Model 3 Performance, Popular Mechanics now understands annoying Tesla fanatics.
Popular Mechanics journalist and associate editor Alexander George recently spoke on television about why the Tesla Model 3 was chosen as the winner of the publication’s Car of the Year award. He jokes that, during the broadcast, he forgot to even mention Popular Mechanics and that he spoke of the popular Tesla sedan like a salesman. He may have been finding himself a little too enamored by the car, although he admits to being irritated by Tesla fans in the past. In order to form his own firsthand opinions, he spent three days with a Tesla Model 3 Performance.
After his time with the Model 3 Performance, George calls it “exceptional.” He explains:
When I pulled into my garage after a day of back roads, plus 90 minutes of commuter traffic, I realized that you would have to work hard to kill 310 miles of range. For the average American who drives less than 30 miles a day, you can go for weeks without needing to find a high-voltage charger. The app actually told me to charge it less for sake of the batteries’ longevity.
After 72 hours of putting this Model 3 through my daily routines— groceries, visiting friends, and commuting into the city— I began slipping into the mind of a Tesla-phile.
You imagine quiet city streets subtly humming with electric engines. You imagine how the dangers of fossil fuels, whether global or personal, would be relegated to the past. You even compulsively check the car’s charge status on the Tesla app. You smile and nod approvingly at other Tesla drivers.
And while fanatics can be annoying by nature, when it comes to Tesla, I kind of get it now.
So, why is George entering the realm of the converted?
Well, first off, he has to list his one negative. However, he doesn’t really call it a negative. The Tesla Model 3 Performance costs a whopping $64,000, but you’re getting a lot for your money and that pricing is on par with many rivals. George’s test car was a Performance Model 3 with the $5,000 Performance Upgrade package and $5,000 Enhanced Autopilot. The rub here is that the $35,000 Model 3 is not yet available and won’t be for some time. Now, the cheapest Model 3 you can buy is priced at $49,000. It surely hasn’t hurt demand, but it will be nice when Tesla can finally offer a much more affordable version.
Moving right along, George emphasizes the Model 3 Performance’s fun factor. He compares its suspension setup to that of a Porsche Panamera and says it works in practice exactly as you’d expect it to. The Model 3 handles hard cornering well and makes you feel confident as a driver. He also appreciates the car’s regenerative braking, and incredibly smooth, quiet ride.
While George admits to not being well-versed in talking about vehicle dynamics, he says there’s really not much to complain about in the Model 3. He loves that you don’t need a key fob, outward visibility is excellent, and the center-mounted touch screen does the trick. George says:
After driving a Model 3, every other car’s console feels like a misuse of wires and visual real estate.
According to the review, the Model 3 Performance should appeal to people that prefer cars like the BMW M3 or M4. George notes that it’s not only spacious and practical, but also a joy to drive. He completely agrees with Musk’s statement that “a Tesla is a tool for fun.” And yes, there’s no reason it can’t be your only car.
Follow the link below to read the review in its entirety.
Source: Popular Mechanics
TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE
TESLA MODEL 3
Categories: Tesla, Test Drives
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Popular Mechanics Spends 72 Hours With Tesla Model 3 Performance"
Help juice Tesla’s Q3, check out the Tesla Store for a Cap and a Jacket. ;^)
Butts in seats = believers
“And while fanatics can be annoying by nature, when it comes to Tesla, I kind of get it now”
He like most people are misunderstanding the source of enthusiasm for Tesla. Tesla drivers aren’t fanatical simply because of blind tribal brand name or sports team devotion where the object of devotion is barely distinguishable from the next. In those cases they are only different in branding but not much different in substance.
The enthusiasm comes not simply from being a Tesla but from having a superior drivetrain and driving experience. Put a GM or Ford badge on my Model 3 and I could give a sh*t. I just want to drive it.
AMEN!! I keep saying the same thing. And to add to your great points, why do Tesla owners have to apologize because they like a really great product? I own a Tesla, am not paid to drive my Tesla. As a matter of fact, I actually PAID to drive my Tesla. I gain nothing from sharing my positive experience. Yet folks who come to this site love constantly telling me that my car sucks and I’m a fanboy just because I like it. And to me it’s all about the car. Regardless of the daily stock price or production rate of the Model 3, my Model S is still the same great car.
The pattern I mentioned before in another story is becoming clear. The surge of last minute converts to Tesla is continuing as we approach Q3 (and later Q4) official production numbers, so they can pretend they were ahead of the news proving how popular and successful a car it has become.
They really can’t resist taking swipes on the way down as the realize resistance is futile. The other story included a swipe about drinking the Tesla koolaid. They are still trying to maintain that “I’m still cool even though I’m dating an electric car” attitude in front of their motor-head bro’s, by trying to Neg Tesla. It really just comes out making them still look a year behind and just now catching up.
“And while fanatics can be annoying by nature, when it comes to Tesla, I kind of get it now.”
Dude, obviously you haven’t drunk enough Kool-Aid. Have another glass! 😉
Wait, I thought the Model 3 is supposed to be terribly cheap, bad panel gaps, only quick in a straight line, isn’t very popular regardless of how many are being produced?? This just isn’t adding up! Yet ANOTHER glowing review from an independent publication??