Policymakers Experience 0-60-MPH Acceleration In Tesla Model 3
Atlantic City event shows off EVs to elected officials and pushes back against reduced clean-car standards.
The Environment New Jersey Research and Policy Center hosted a recent ride and drive event to let policymakers experience electric cars. The purpose of the event was not only to excite the officials with these impressive electric cars, but also to put emphasis on the necessity to fight the proposed rollback of vehicles emissions policy. The event showcased two Tesla Model 3 vehicles, a Tesla Model X, and a Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Democrat Assemblyman John Armato (who is also an experienced drag racer) was in the driver’s seat of the Model 3 Performance, while a Tesla rep and a reporter were also in the vehicle. The story begins:
It felt more like an airplane taking off than a car accelerating, as the Tesla Model 3 performance vehicle hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds on the old Bader Field runway Monday.
Environment New Jersey invited the government officials hoping that they might be able to be convinced to convert public fleets to electric. Atlantic City is a very popular destination, so a transition like this could have an impressive and positive impact. Mayor Frank Gilliam believes it’s the government’s job to promote electric cars by example. The New Jersey Senate Environment and Energy Committee recently pushed a bill to add charging infrastructure in the state and push EV adoption. The state also doesn’t charge sales tax on electric vehicle purchases.
Mayor Gilliam had an opportunity to test drive a Chevrolet Bolt EV that belongs to ChargEVC CEO Pam Frank. In fact, he raced it against a Tesla driven by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo. Though the 0-to-60-mph time in the Chevrolet is more than double that of the Model 3, at 7 seconds, it’s still a peppy car with plenty of torque. It also costs about half as much as the Model 3 Performance. Frank shared:
This beats most cars at a traffic light. And there are no tune ups. All those things you do to service a gas vehicle are gone.
It’s events like these and support from the government that can rally to promote electric cars. Let’s hope other states will take notice and move things in the right direction.
Source: PressofAtlanticCity
8 Comments on "Policymakers Experience 0-60-MPH Acceleration In Tesla Model 3"
I didn’t know New Jersey does not charge sales tax on electric vehicles. That’s a great incentive. Better than the $2500 in California.
Not charging sales tax is a great approach.
The best things local government can do is streamline the permitting process for new solar installs and EV charging infrastructure.
Also having a more encompassing gas guzzler tax on consumer vehicles. We need an exponential gas guzzler tax which scales with a vehicles MPG. People that are buying cars like MB S65 AMG should be paying considerably more in gas guzzler tax. Also would be awesome if it applied to used cars.
It would be far more productive to tax the emissions (i.e. tax gasoline and diesel) and feed the tax revenue back into EV credits/rebates and green energy R&D tax credits.
Drop the fuel economy standards all together and let the market fix itself.
That would be the ideal approach, it would result in a very fair system. You emit more emissions you pay more.
but I don’t think in the current government environment something like that is possible. I would like to see more states not charging sales tax like NJ is doing.
Of course that’s the best system — and every policymaker knows it.
But as “always”, politics is the problem. Do you think proposing such a tax is the surest way to win re-election? Even if a majority of the public supports such a tax (and that may not be the case), politicians know those who are for won’t reward them as surely as those who are angered by such a change will punish them.
Agree, but tax the EV based on the electricity use and the source. I’m having that debate in ND with some lawmakers right now trying to figure out how to tax me for road taxes. I said absolutely, and while we are at it let us tax the pollution uniformly so that those who operate cleanly aren’t paying for those who pollute more via healthcare/lost wages/etc. Just like how road tax is per gallon since you are using more and typically the more fuel efficient the lighter the car is (not necessarily true with EVs).
States and municipalities across the world should adopt evs for their fleets. It really is a no brainer for so many reasons, Not the least of which is they are cheaper to operate. Also cleaner air, or less polluted air if you prefer. If your city is a tourist destination this will give the appearance of a progressive, with it place to live, or visit.
Atlanta, as opposed to Detroit for instance. Do tourists actually go to Detroit. Maybe to see how not to do things. Or what the results of being the legacy auto, whipping boy for years, will do to a city. It’s not pretty.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e77AhpnK1_4
I’m not sure if I should laugh or cry. Acceleration hopefully doesn’t feature high on the priority list of policymakers.
On the other hand, making sure they get aquainted with EVs may well be necessary. There are probably many lazy policymakers who haven’t bothered to learn about EVs first-hand. I hope they are tempted to “convert”. As we all know, few who drive electric has any desire to regress.