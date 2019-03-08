Polestar 3 Coming In 2021 In Form Of Coupe-Style Electric SUV
Polestar 2 is unveiled, Polestar 3 is hinted
According to Polestar COO Jonathan Goodman, the third model in the lineup will debut in 2021. It will be an all-electric coupe-style SUV. Probably kind of like the Audi e-tron Sportback or Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ.
Goodman told Digital Trends that the new models will sit between the base Polestar 2 and halo Polestar 1:
“We’ve produced the two bookends. You’ve already got the top end and the bottom end, and all of the Polestar models that we launch thereafter will be positioned in between those two. The one that comes after the Polestar 2 is the Polestar 3. It’s a coupe-style SUV, and we will release it in the back end of 2021,”
Polestar lineup:
- Polestar 1 – plug-in hybrid halo car
- Polestar 2 – unveiled in 2019 Geneva Motor Show
- Polestar 3 – to be coupe-style SUV in 2021
All further Polestar after the 1 are to be all-electric and named simply 2, 3, 4…
Source: digitaltrends.com
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Polestar 3 Coming In 2021 In Form Of Coupe-Style Electric SUV"
Nice. The Polestar 2 looks awesome. If it’s anything like that it’ll be a hit like Model Y, E-tron, Crozz