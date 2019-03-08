  1. Home
  2. Polestar
  3. Polestar 3 Coming In 2021 In Form Of Coupe-Style Electric SUV

Polestar 3 Coming In 2021 In Form Of Coupe-Style Electric SUV

24 M BY MARK KANE 1

Polestar 2 is unveiled, Polestar 3 is hinted

According to Polestar COO Jonathan Goodman, the third model in the lineup will debut in 2021. It will be an all-electric coupe-style SUV. Probably kind of like the Audi e-tron Sportback or Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ.

Goodman told Digital Trends that the new models will sit between the base Polestar 2 and halo Polestar 1:

“We’ve produced the two bookends. You’ve already got the top end and the bottom end, and all of the Polestar models that we launch thereafter will be positioned in between those two. The one that comes after the Polestar 2 is the Polestar 3. It’s a coupe-style SUV, and we will release it in the back end of 2021,”

Polestar news
More Info Leaks Out On Cheaper Versions Of Polestar 2
UPDATE: Trump Tariff War May Block Polestar 2 From U.S.
See Polestar 2 Electric Car Live In Geneva: Video

Polestar lineup:

  • Polestar 1 – plug-in hybrid halo car
  • Polestar 2 – unveiled in 2019 Geneva Motor Show
  • Polestar 3 – to be coupe-style SUV in 2021

All further Polestar after the 1 are to be all-electric and named simply 2, 3, 4…

Source: digitaltrends.com

Categories: Polestar, Volvo

Tags:

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Polestar 3 Coming In 2021 In Form Of Coupe-Style Electric SUV"

newest oldest most voted
Adoreizi

Nice. The Polestar 2 looks awesome. If it’s anything like that it’ll be a hit like Model Y, E-tron, Crozz

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago