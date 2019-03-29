Polestar 2 In The Lens Of Fully Charged & Autogefühl: Videos

1 H BY MARK KANE

Polestar 2 – the all-electric car from the north

The Polestar 2 was one of the EV stars at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and here we would like to encourage you to see two presentations of the car, by known and liked Fully Charged and Autogefühl.

According to Fully Charged’s Jonny Smith the first all-electric Polestar was one of the most besieged cars on the stage. Sadly, the 2 appears to be on the higher-end of what most EV enthusiasts can afford (€59,900 in 2020 and €39,900 for the base model in the future.) Moreover, the following Polestar models are to be above the Polestar 2 (in terms of size/performance/price). But you know what? We bet that there will be Volvo BEVs with similar tech and lower prices too (just less sporty and exclusive).

Polestar 2 specs:

78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid cooled) target 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range

expected 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (two 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motors per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity to be 72 kWh

Autogefühl

Bonus: Demo of Google Android user interface