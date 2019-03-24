Polestar 2 Electric Car: Facts, Specs, Images & Videos

44 M BY MARK KANE

Polestar 2 makes a great impression. Sales of top version start in about a year

The Polestar 2 is Volvo Group’s first all-electric entry, scheduled for production launch in February 2020. The car was shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and as you can see down below from a number of videos, it attracted a lot of attention.

Polestar intends to offer the car with prices from €39,900 (base specs) to €59,900 (top of the line). At first, the more expensive version will be introduced with the best specs and equipment (base version is expected a year later). The price of top versions in the U.S. should be around $63,000 (before $7,500 federal incentive). The company already collects pre-orders through its website (first deliveries in U.S. are scheduled for July 2020).

Polestar 2 first markets:

China

U.S. (California and Washington states)

Canada

Europe: Sweden, Norway, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium

For most of us, the Polestar 2 seems like the direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3, although we suspect it will be lower-volume, more-premium, more exclusive with potentially better fit and finish than the Model 3. It will be more expensive than Model 3, but as Polestar can count on the $7,500 federal tax credit, it could remain competitive in 2020.

The “fastback” body type is kind of retro-styled, slightly raised and overall very attractive. Unlike the Model 3, it’s a hatchback, and there is a small frunk (front trunk).

Interestingly, Polestar has integrated the Android infotainment system to receive Google’s major support in the form of voice recognition, Google maps and more. The car can be locked/unlocked by phone via Bluetooth (four antennas enable it to recognize the presence of the driver’s phone within 2 meters instead of 10 meters).

On the technical side, the Polestar 2 will get 78 kWh battery pack for up to 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range and 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range. The pack is liquid cooled.

In China, battery capacity will be 72 kWh, which suggests a different battery supplier and cell capacity than forthe rest of the world.

The powertrain utilizes two 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motors – one per axle – for all-wheel drive and decent 4.7 seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration.

Polestar 2 specs:

78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid cooled) target 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range

expected 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (two 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motors per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity to be 72 kWh

Polestar 2 Reveal – Full presentation

