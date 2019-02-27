Polestar 2 EV Debuts With Estimated 275-Mile Range
All-electric Polestar 2 will start around $45,000 and offer about 275 miles of range based on the EPA cycle.
We often joke about Tesla killers or Tesla fighters. However, there’s not much truth to either as proven by the incredible success of the Tesla Model 3 as compared to any potential rivals. Not to mention that the Model S and Model X don’t really even have direct competitors that have proven much of anything in terms of sales. Finally, another small, sporty all-electric car will come to market as a true Model 3 rival. Volvo is releasing the car from its former performance sub-brand, Polestar.
According to the automaker, the car will start at 39,900 Euros, about $45,400 USD. However, a launch edition will set you back some 59,900 euros ($68,200). The special launch edition will be available for the first year of Polestar 2 production. The upcoming entrant will be manufactured in China and available in 2020. Meanwhile, Polestar already has plans to take it on a worldwide marketing tour beginning next month.
The Polestar 2 comes as the first mainstream offering from the Volvo sub-brand. Polestar 1 precedes it, however, it’s limited to 500 pricey copies (starting at $155,000). In addition, Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, rather than a battery-electric car. Chief Executive Officer of Polestar Thomas Ingenlath shares:
Polestar 2 is our first fully electric car and first volume model. Everything about it has been designed and engineered with passion and dedication. As an electric performance brand, and through the forthcoming launch of a portfolio of fully electric cars, Polestar is determined to address the world’s air quality challenges. Polestar delivers electric performance cars that are great to own and drive.
The Polestar 2 boasts over 400 horsepower, and a zero-to-62-mph time of 5 seconds. It features two electric motors (standard all-wheel drive) and a 78 kWh battery pack, churning out 660 Nm (487 pound-feet of torque). Polestar notes that it’s one of the first cars to offer a standard infotainment system that’s centered around Android Auto, which comes as an option in many cars and is not available in any of Tesla’s vehicles.
Polestar reveals new Polestar 2
Polestar has taken the next step in its development as the electric performance brand with the reveal of the new Polestar 2. Polestar 2 is the new all-electric fastback that brings electric performance cars to a broader and increasingly progressive audience. It offers avant-garde design and a unique customer experience in the premium compact electric segment. Polestar 2 is the first electric car to compete in the marketplace around the Tesla Model 3, with the range starting at a guide price of 39,900 euros. For the first 12 months of production, guide price of the launch edition is 59,900 euros1.
“Polestar 2 is our first fully electric car and first volume model. Everything about it has been designed and engineered with passion and dedication. As an electric performance brand, and through the forthcoming launch of a portfolio of fully electric cars, Polestar is determined to address the world’s air quality challenges. Polestar delivers electric performance cars that are great to own and drive,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar.
Polestar 2 is a premium five-door fastback with two electric motors and a 78 kWh battery capacity2 that will enable a targeted range of 500 km3, based on Volvo Car Group’s adaptable Compact Modular Architecture platform (CMA). The 27-module battery pack is integrated into the floor and contributes to the rigidity of the chassis as well as improves the car’s noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels – road noise has been reduced by 3.7 dB compared to a traditional chassis.
Polestar will answer the important question of charging Polestar 2 with a smart, convenient and extensive approach. With a connected digital solution available both in-car and on mobile devices, Polestar is setting up strategic collaborations to give Polestar 2 owners easy and hassle-free access to the world’s largest public charging networks.
For Polestar, performance underlies the entire driving experience. The all-wheel drive electric powertrain in Polestar 2 produces 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft). This translates to a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of less than 5 seconds.
The standard dynamic chassis can be enhanced by the Performance Pack that improves driving dynamics with Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes and unique 20-inch forged wheels. Polestar’s signature gold seat belts, brake callipers and valve caps complete the performance visuals.
Highlighting the technology spearhead role that Polestar plays within the Volvo Car Group, Polestar 2 is one of the first cars in the world to embed an infotainment system powered by Android. The Android backbone provides a solid and adaptable digital environment for apps and vehicle functions to coexist, and brings embedded Google services to a car for the first time – including the Google Assistant, Google Maps with support for electric vehicles and the Google Play Store5. Natural voice control and a new 11-inch touch screen display bring the new interface to life.
Phone-as-Key technology enables car sharing and a more integrated ownership experience, as well as Polestar’s connected services such as pick-up and delivery. It also allows Polestar 2 to sense the driver upon approach. Smart features like enlarged graphics in the instrument cluster allow the driver to easily see the charging status and range before entering the car. Polestar 2 can also predetermine the driver’s next move to create a seamless experience with a prepared cabin and quick start sequence.
Maximilian Missoni, head of Design at Polestar, comments: “We decided to bring something different to the segment. Our avant-garde design has evolved from Polestar 1 into an edgier, bolder statement. We have also designed a standard vegan interior with progressive textiles that will appeal to the forward-thinking audience who will subscribe to Polestar 2.”
Design-led features include Pixel LED headlights4 and proximity lighting which enable a unique welcome sequence, Polestar’s now-signature frameless side mirrors and the unique illuminated Polestar logo, which is reflected onto the car’s panoramic glass roof.
In common with all Polestar cars, Polestar 2 will only be available for ordering online. The guide purchase price for the launch version of Polestar 2 is 59,900 euros1 with subscription pricing to follow at a later date. Pre-orders are open at polestar.com. Production of Polestar 2 begins in early 2020 in China for global markets in both left- and right-hand drive.
Polestar 2 will make its first public appearance at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show in March, and then embark on a global roadshow in Europe, North America and China throughout 2019. Polestar 2 will also be available in a network of soon-to-be-opened Polestar Spaces that will provide physical viewing and test drive opportunities.
Initial launch markets include China, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK. Other markets are under consideration for future expansion.
Ends.
Notes to editors:
1. Guide pricing:
EUR: 39,900-59,900 based on the German market and local taxes;
USD: 63,000 for the launch edition. Less the federal incentive of 7,500 USD = 55,500 USD for the launch edition;
RMB: pricing in China will be announced at a later date.
2. China: 72 kWh.
3. Targeted 500 km range on WLTP (Europe) and NEDC (China) test cycles. Targeted 275 miles EPA (US).
4. Standard LED headlights fitted in US and Canada (legislation restrictions).
5. Google, Google Maps, Google Play and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.
About Polestar
Polestar is the electric performance car brand jointly owned by Volvo Car Group and Zhejiang Geely Holding. Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result. This facilitates the successful design, development and production of separately-branded, electric performance cars.
Polestar launched in 2017 with the Polestar 1 – a low-volume Electric Performance Hybrid GT with 600 hp, 1,000 Nm and an electric-only range of 150 km – the longest of any hybrid car in the world. In 2019, the Polestar 2 was revealed as the company’s first full electric, higher volume premium car designed to compete around the Tesla Model 3. In the future, Polestar 3 will join the portfolio as a fully electric performance SUV.
Polestar also applies its technology and expertise to electrified Volvo cars. The Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered features key Polestar components to create a sharper and more engaging driving experience. Polestar optimisation software upgrades are also available for Volvo models, which enhance six performance areas including engine output. Polestar Engineered media information can be found on the Volvo Cars media website.
41 Comments on "Polestar 2 EV Debuts With Estimated 275-Mile Range"
Design is reminiscent of a Scion.
It is really nice looking, slightly less sedan like, I think it will appeal well to US buyers.
Personally, I’m not a fan of how it looks, but the rest looks good and I hope they can produce it in decent numbers.
Looks like a 2000 Saab
https://cdn.jdpower.com/Models/400×200/2000-Saab-9-3-SE.jpg
Isn’t that great!!
I really missed those strong Saab body’s
Watched the debut show and I couldn’t stop appreciating how much of Tesla is in this vehicle. In fact I felt this is a Tesla with a different body shape with NO AUTO PILOT.
Don’t get me wrong, am very happy that the electric car enthusiasts with more options, but am very happy that Elon Musk and his team has thought all of this some 5 years ago. It gives me much more confidence of owning the Tesla Model 3
I like that they made smarter decisions with the battery pack design. Skateboard battery packs are maybe cheapest to make, but this slightly modified pack puts batteries where you don’t need space under the seats and gives you back a lot of leg room, especially in the rear (A complaint with Model 3 is low back seat, high floor).
Volvo already has a autopilot system (Pilot Assist). I suspect Tesla EAP will outperform it, but not sure. Depends on how Volvo handles updates to this and such. The question is if the Volvo system will be good enough or not.
Wins for Volvo: Android Auto, Google Assistant, Adaptive Laser headlights
Tesla: Supercharger network, EAP/FSD (possibly, but not certain)
This has definitely moved to my list of vehicles to look at. Price will definitely be a factor and specs of lower model cars. I assume things like adaptive headlights will be on more expensive models.
Other win for Tesla is easy 50 state availability, this is California only 🙁
Edit: It looks like it will let me place a deposit with my IA address, but not sure how delivery would work. I will have to wait until 2020 and see what they plan on doing, maybe offer it in other states later. Service could be a nightmare otherwise.
I agree. This is no Tesla killer. I do not see one area that the a Model 3 is not better.
My personal opinion is that the Polestar 2 has nicer interior design, nicer exterior design, better technology that is not EAP (Adaptive pixel headlights, Android Auto, etc). We will have to see how well OTA updates work for this (can they update safety systems or only entertainment systems, etc).
Tesla has a definite win of Supercharger network (bigger, but Polestar charges at 150 kW according to their site), and maybe EAP (remains to be seen how good Volvo Pilot Assist is in this car). Remember that Tesla is not the only one developing EAP, but I do think they will upgrade it more, especially after purchase. Unclear what Volvo will do here.
Looks like they took a lot of cues from Tesla. Skateboard battery, big integrated touchscreen, online pre-orders, special launch and performance editions, showroom stores, etc. And pricing comparable to Model 3. Good luck, Polestar!
No, they didn’t take a skateboard battery, they made a modified version with smarter design that leaves space for rear feet. One of the big drawbacks of skateboard is the high floor.
they have a transmission tunnel in the middle of the rear seats. That is not acceptable in my opinion. you will have less space than in the Model 3 for sure in the back given the shorter wheelbase + the useless tunnel
Finally an EV I really like. Looks great outside, but the inside is miles ahead of anything Tesla.
Agree, my favorite styled EV sedan to date, and feature set looks wonderful.
So extrapolating from known pricing the base model would be:
63000/59900*39900-7500 = US$34465 after EV credit
So less than $35k 😉
Actually cheaper. They announced pricing for the German market, so 19% sales taxes are included, plus higher marketing costs etc.
In comparison, the LR AWD Model 3 starts from 56k€ in Germany.
So I’d say less than $37k in the US, befrore incentives. And the launch edition will therefore also be cheaper I guess 50k, or so.
Edit: Meant to say $55k or less for the fully equipped launch version.
You forgot to include gas savings in the price 🙂
Yes exactly, thought so too. I now do that with my pair of trousers too, because you see, if I fail to put them on in the morning I would likely get fired from my job. So they actually make me win my monthly salary. That makes them incredibly cheap to buy.
I love Volvo, but model 3 will have been under production for 3 years by the time this begins manufacturing in 2020
For the same price you can buy the Tesla Model 3 and skip the ICE car rental when you want to drive someplace outside your city.
According to the website, https://www.polestar.com/us/cars/polestar-2 this has 150 kW DC charging, so faster than Model 3. Electrify America network should be well established by then with an array of 150 kW and 350 kW DC chargers. As long as they get them working reliably. They have a year or two.
Which does not matter if you do not need a car before then.
This is where I am, was looking at Model Y and VW ID Crozz (whatever final name is), but this is now on the list as long as it moves beyond California only sales (which they mentioned CA only in their reveal video).
Hm, 11% less WLTP range than the Model 3 AWD.
Afraid most of the difference comes from the highway part of the test cycle. And the P2 is 5cm narrower….
Hm.
The interior is very nice. Very.
And the P3 is the hatchback the M3 should have been.
Less range than Model 3 AWD, but also costs less. Or eventually will. Probably.
Still think they should have gone fo a more sports car, even race car front.
Volvo could not do that, Polestar would have had the possibility.
At $45K, and with availability, this would be a must buy for me. The most attractive EV (if the photos match the production version) so far in my opinion.
40K Euros for a car with 275 mile range??? TM3 SR will not sell for less than 40K, this is huge!!! This sounds too good to be true. Is there a catch or is it time for Tesla to build that factory in Europe and start cranking out those Model 3s and Ys…
that is not the case unfortunately. Specs for the entry level are not given, but the CEO hinted at lower range and not dual motors in the presentation.
Ok, thanks
Some of the specs look off. 408hp and almost 500 lb-ft torque and a sub-5 sec0-60. I can’t wait to see this thing tested by one of the car magazines
Sub 5 seconds for 0 to 100 km/h. A 100 km is a 62.14 miles. There may be a delta of 0.3 second between the two.
Maximilian Missoni, head of Design at Polestar, comments: “We decided to bring something different to the segment. Our avant-garde design has evolved from Polestar 1 into an edgier, bolder statement. We have also designed a standard vegan interior with progressive textiles that will appeal to the forward-thinking audience who will subscribe to Polestar 2.”
Doesn’t Tesla already have a vegan interior option? Phone-as-key? Large touch screen display? Only available to order online? So the only thing “different to the segment” is the infotainment powered by Android.
He seems to be talking about the differences between the Polestar 1 and the Polestar 2…
Model 3 uses a polyurethane material whereas this uses premium textiles, including the availability of wool it seems.
I think the design is very nice, especially the interior (big YES to vegan option standard!). If, in 1-1/2-2 years it is available to order in NY and if the charging infrastructure is making serious progress, then I will have a choice between this and Tesla Model 3, and I love choices.
Should be noted that the Tesla Model 3 is a MID SIZED while the Polestar is a COMPACT…
Peter Schreyer is flattered at the blatant Kia Optima stylistic cues.
Brembo brakes and Ohlins dampers are available! Do the same, Tesla!