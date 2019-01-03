Polestar 2 Electric Car: First Image / Specs Released

26 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

A true Tesla Model 3 competitor?

Perhaps. However, only a few details are known at this point in time. Therefore, we’ll leave judgment for a later date.

Here we present the first-ever image of the Polestar 2, the brand’s first pure electric car. Specs impress too with a claimed range of 300 miles and 400 HP.

Polestar 2 follows the very expensive, limited-run Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid.

In addition to the one lone image, Polestar released this information on the car:

The Polestar 2 will be fully revealed in the coming weeks, but here are some initial specs and information: First full BEV from Polestar and the Volvo Car Group

~300 miles of range (all final specs to be announced shortly)

~400 HP (all final specs to be announced shortly)

Four-door “fastback” body type

World debut of the new Google Android HMI, which in turn is also the debut of the in-car version of Google Assistant

Will be sold in the Tesla Model 3 price range

Available on subscription, which will be a slightly more premium version of our sister brand’s Care by Volvo package, although we will honor/take cash sales

Polestar 2, the second production vehicle from Volvo’s electric performance brand, will go into production shortly after Polestar 1, which will enter production later this year.