Polestar 2 Electric Car: First Image / Specs Released

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

A true Tesla Model 3 competitor?

Perhaps. However, only a few details are known at this point in time. Therefore, we’ll leave judgment for a later date.

Here we present the first-ever image of the Polestar 2, the brand’s first pure electric car. Specs impress too with a claimed range of 300 miles and 400 HP.

Polestar 2 follows the very expensive, limited-run Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid.

In addition to the one lone image, Polestar released this information on the car:

The Polestar 2 will be fully revealed in the coming weeks, but here are some initial specs and information:

  • First full BEV from Polestar and the Volvo Car Group
  • ~300 miles of range (all final specs to be announced shortly)
  • ~400 HP (all final specs to be announced shortly)
  • Four-door “fastback” body type
  • World debut of the new Google Android HMI, which in turn is also the debut of the in-car version of Google Assistant
  • Will be sold in the Tesla Model 3 price range
  • Available on subscription, which will be a slightly more premium version of our sister brand’s Care by Volvo package, although we will honor/take cash sales

Polestar 2, the second production vehicle from Volvo’s electric performance brand, will go into production shortly after Polestar 1, which will enter production later this year.

MTN Ranger

That’s a nice set of specs. Will it support 150kW+ charging? That’s a big question for anybody competing with Tesla.

11 minutes ago