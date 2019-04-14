24 M BY MARK KANE

Polestar 2 debuts in China where it will be produced starting next February

After the world debut in Geneva, Polestar presents the Polestar 2 also in Shanghai, confirming the production site in the Luqiao, Zhejiang Province, China from February 2020 on.

The facility will be used for various models, based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform – like the:

Volvo XC40 – production started this month (for Chinese market) as second place after Ghent, Belgium

Lynk & Co 01 SUV – already in production

Polestar 2 – from early 2020

“Owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding and operated by Volvo Cars, the Luqiao production facility will produce Polestar 2 alongside other world-class models from Volvo and Lynk & Co. which share the core CMA platform with Polestar 2. Polestar 2 is the first car on the modular chassis to feature a fully electric drivetrain.”

Prices of the Polestar 2 will be from €39,900 (base specs) to €59,900 (top of the line) – in the U.S. around $63,000 (before the $7,500 federal incentive).

Polestar 2 specs:

78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid cooled) target 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range

expected 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (two 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motors per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity to be 72 kWh

“Following the confirmation in 2018 that the first-ever Polestar Space will be located in Oslo, Norway, Polestar has now confirmed that the first Polestar Space in China will be opened in the third quarter of 2019. Establishing the Polestar footprint initially in Norway and China highlights two of the world’s most influential electric car markets as primary targets for the brand. Around 20 facilities spread between 11 Chinese cities will be opened during 2020 – about one third of all initial Polestar Spaces expected to be opened globally.”

Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar said:

“Being able to produce Polestar 2 in the Luqiao plant in China shows the clear synergies of our ownership structure and gives us a great industrial advantage. With Geely and Volvo Cars as our owners, we are able to leverage their expertise in many different ways. Manufacturing is one of the most important areas, helping us accelerate our progress and entry into the market with the confidence that Polestar 2 production will begin as planned early next year.”

Zhejiang Geely Holding plant in Luqiao, Zhejiang Province, China: