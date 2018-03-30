Polestar 1 To Debut In North America At Monterey Car Week

6 H BY MARK KANE

Volvo’s performance and EV brand Polestar will launch the Polestar 1 World Tour at the Monterey Car Week from 23-26 August.

The U.S. is considered a major market for the first plug-in hybrid model, the Polestar 1, as nearly 200 customers have placed deposits – more than in any other country.

The car will be shown for a few days, including at the famous Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, joining other high-profile electric concept from Audi.

“In addition its the presence at the Polestar pavilion on Peter Hay Hill at Pebble Beach, the Polestar 1 will also make an appearance at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on Friday 24 August. This event sees some of the world’s rarest cars shown on the rolling greens of the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley. On Sunday 26 August, the Polestar 1 will be positioned amongst some of the newest automotive exotica on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The Concept Lawn is a fitting environment for the Polestar 1 – a car whose concept car design disguises its production-ready status. Adding to the ceremonious nature of the event, Polestar CEO and awarded designer Thomas Ingenlath has been selected as an honorary judge in the world-famous Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.”

Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar said: