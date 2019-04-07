Plugged In: March Electric Car Sales Scoreboard Wrap-Up Video

9 M BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY

We look at the highlights & lowlights of March’s EV scoreboard

Each week on the Youtube channel E For Electric, Alex and I discuss some of the important electric vehicle news we’ve covered here in InsideEVs during the week. This week we take a look at the InsideEVs monthly scoreboard, and call out the highlights and lowlights of March’s plug in sales.

While Tesla hasn’t matched the delivery numbers they were achieving in Q4 of 2018, we did see a dramatic uptick of US sales as compared to January and February, with a total of 14,625 Tesla’s finding their way to happy customers in March.

The Bolt EV also had a good month, with a total of 2,166 copies moving off Chevy lots in March. The spike if Bolt EV sales was undoubtedly aided by the fact that March was the last month to get the full federal tax credit on a Bolt EV (or any plug-in sold under the GM brand). Starting April 1st, General Motors began their one-year phase-out of the tax credit, and for the next 6 months, their vehicles will only qualify for up to $3,750 of the tax credit. Then, on October 1st, 2019, it gets halved again to $1,875 for 6 months, before going away completely on April 1st, 2020.

Other March winners were the Nissan LEAF, and Toyota Prius Prime. Falling into the disappointing category were the Jaguar I-Pace, the BMW i3 and the Hyundai Kona EV. Check out the video to see our reasons why, and tell us is you agree or not in the comments section below.