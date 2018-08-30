Plug-In Electric Car Sales Surprisingly Decreased In UK In September

3 H BY MARK KANE

The British car market shrunk over 20% in September.

UK felt the WLTP-certification turbulence last month as overall car sales decreased by 20.5% to 338,834 (diesels sunk by 42.5%).

Surprisingly, plug-in car sales also went down, so there is no new record we had hoped for. “Only” 6,961 new passenger plug-in cars were registered, which is 14.1% less than a year ago at 2.05% market share.

All-electric models were selling good, but the plug-in hybrids were probably partially hit by WLTP or some supply constraints (we are not sure how the new Outlander PHEV – the best selling plug-in model in UK – is coping on the demand/supply line):

2,290 BEVs (up 9.2% year-over-year)

(up 9.2% year-over-year) 4,671 PHEVs (down 22.3% year-over-year)

Info about WLTP impact: