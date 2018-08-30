Plug-Ins Hit 2.5% Market Share Of Passenger Cars In France

2 H BY MARK KANE

Sales of plug-in electric cars increased to record levels.

In September 2018, sales of plug-in electric cars in France amounted to 4,561, which is some 10.8% more than a year ago.

Passenger BEVs: 2,681 registrations (up 10.2%) at 1.8% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 1,023 registrations (up 9.0%) at 0.7% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 857 registrations (up 53.0%)

Total: 4,561

The market share in the passenger car category hit an all-time record of almost 2.5%, partially thanks to the general car sales slow down in September by almost 13%

After nine months of 2018, sales exceed 36,000, including well over 20,000 all-electric passenger cars.

The top selling passenger models were Renault ZOE (1,482, up 17%), Nissan LEAF (390, up 66%) and Renault Kangoo Z.E. (492, up 63%) among vans.

Source: L’Avere-France