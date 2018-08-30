Plug-Ins Hit 2.5% Market Share Of Passenger Cars In France
Sales of plug-in electric cars increased to record levels.
In September 2018, sales of plug-in electric cars in France amounted to 4,561, which is some 10.8% more than a year ago.
- Passenger BEVs: 2,681 registrations (up 10.2%) at 1.8% market share
- Passenger PHEVs: 1,023 registrations (up 9.0%) at 0.7% market share
- Light commercial BEVs: 857 registrations (up 53.0%)
- Total: 4,561
The market share in the passenger car category hit an all-time record of almost 2.5%, partially thanks to the general car sales slow down in September by almost 13%
After nine months of 2018, sales exceed 36,000, including well over 20,000 all-electric passenger cars.
The top selling passenger models were Renault ZOE (1,482, up 17%), Nissan LEAF (390, up 66%) and Renault Kangoo Z.E. (492, up 63%) among vans.
Source: L’Avere-France
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Plug-Ins Hit 2.5% Market Share Of Passenger Cars In France"
10.8% more than a year ago in a market down of 12.8% !
The red bars are higher than the white bars, but not significantly.