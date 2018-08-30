  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Plug-Ins Hit 2.5% Market Share Of Passenger Cars In France

Plug-Ins Hit 2.5% Market Share Of Passenger Cars In France

2 H BY MARK KANE 2

Sales of plug-in electric cars increased to record levels.

In September 2018, sales of plug-in electric cars in France amounted to 4,561, which is some 10.8% more than a year ago.

  • Passenger BEVs: 2,681 registrations (up 10.2%) at 1.8% market share
  • Passenger PHEVs: 1,023 registrations (up 9.0%) at 0.7% market share
  • Light commercial BEVs: 857 registrations (up 53.0%)
  • Total: 4,561

The market share in the passenger car category hit an all-time record of almost 2.5%, partially thanks to the general car sales slow down in September by almost 13%

More sales reports from September
In Norway, 60% Of New Vehicle Sales Were Plug-In Electric Cars
Tesla Sales Surge In The Netherlands In September
US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: September 2018

After nine months of 2018, sales exceed 36,000, including well over 20,000 all-electric passenger cars.

The top selling passenger models were Renault ZOE (1,482, up 17%), Nissan LEAF (390, up 66%) and Renault Kangoo Z.E. (492, up 63%) among vans.

Plug-in car sales in France – September 2018

Passenger plug-in car sales in France – September 2018

Plug-in car sales in France (Source: L’Avere-France)

Source: L’Avere-France

Categories: Sales

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Plug-Ins Hit 2.5% Market Share Of Passenger Cars In France"

newest oldest most voted
amiral

10.8% more than a year ago in a market down of 12.8% !

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
Benz

The red bars are higher than the white bars, but not significantly.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago