Price/Range Comparison Of Plug-In Hybrid Cars Available In U.S.

The number of plug-in hybrids is now approaching 40.

At least if you live in California or other ZEV-states, there are plenty of plug-in hybrids available on the market. Our Compare EVs card lists some 35.

Plug-in hybrids are diverse between the types of powertrain (series-hybrid, parallel hybrid or both, depending on the driving situation). You can find models with all-electric EPA range from 8 to 97 miles (i3 REx) and it would be smart to select those on the higher, which enable commuting to work and back in EV mode.

The best selling PHEVs this year are the Toyota Prius Prime, Chevrolet Volt and Honda Clarity PHEV.

The average price between of all models combined is nearly $60,000, while average range (EPA) stands at over 25 miles (40 km).

PHEVs & EREVs Price/Range Comparison – some models estimated

Bill Howland

Seeing as Mercedes’ PHEV only goes around 8 miles on electricity, perhaps that is why they are so impressed with themselves over their EQC compact BEV SUV. The car is only astonishing in comparison with their sister product.

2 hours ago