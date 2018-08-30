Plug-In Hybrid Car Sales In Germany Down In September
Overall, plug-in car sales decreased, but market share improved.
In Germany, as in many other European Union countries, sales of cars shrunk in September because not all models were certified for the WLTP emission test cycle. That concerns many plug-in hybrids, and those dragged the plug-in electric car segment as a whole down, even despite the fact that all-electric models noted an increase.
In total, 4,719 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in September, which was 12% less than a year ago. Because the market went down over 30%, market share improved to one of the highest levels ever: 2.36%.
- BEVs: 2,357 – up 5% at ≈1.18% market share
- PHEVs: 2,362 – down 24% at ≈1.18% market share
After nine months of this year, total new passenger plug-in car registrations reached 50,141 at an average of almost 1.9% market share.
The top selling all-electric models were Volkswagen e-Golf (432) and Renault ZOE (328), while BMW i3 was good for 282 (plus 138 REx for total 420).
Tesla registrations stands at 201 (104 Model S + 81 Model X). Jaguar I-PACE was at just 8 registrations! Another newcomer, Hyundai Kona Electric, on the other hand, noted 91.
All those results were nothing compared to 812 StreetScooters (3,293 YTD), which are not included in the total passenger plug-in car registrations above.
More than half of the plug-in hybrids in September were BMW – 1,196, including 752 BMW 225xe Active Tourer.
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Plug-In Hybrid Car Sales In Germany Down In September"
32 Porsche BEV’s👍🏻
The auto industry is in decline. Falling sales all over.
Passenger-car purchases by dealerships declined 12 percent to 2.06 million units in September, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
No wonder Streetscooter is increasing in registrations, as Q4 has started. The year end business after the holiday months means a load of parcels to be delivered from online shopping, that’s why DHL always has registered more vehicles in the months September to December when compared to e,g, August or July. They continue to do so with the electric ones. October might become a new record with more than 1000 new registrations, if Ford manages to churn out some Work XL in time to add t the smaller versions.
Cars are becoming a luxury, young people simply cannot afford them. I have 3 boys ages 23 to 27 and only one is about to purchase his first used car. However they all own cell phones and computers (two of them expensive i7 gaming machines) so you can see where their priority is.
I don’t think it’s about being able to afford them — it’s more about being willing. Among young urban populations, cars simply are not that much of a status symbol any more…
Exactly! Cars have never been cheap and easy to buy for younger folks, but it is possible. Decent, serviceable used cars can be had for as low as $3000. If you’re willing to work on them, running, registered used cars can be had for under $1000. It’s just today’s kids aren’t interested and are responsibility and commitment adverse.
Feels weird that the title only mentions PHEVs, but the title image shows a BEV…