Plug-In Hybrid Car Sales In Germany Down In September

BY MARK KANE

Overall, plug-in car sales decreased, but market share improved.

In Germany, as in many other European Union countries, sales of cars shrunk in September because not all models were certified for the WLTP emission test cycle. That concerns many plug-in hybrids, and those dragged the plug-in electric car segment as a whole down, even despite the fact that all-electric models noted an increase.

In total, 4,719 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in September, which was 12% less than a year ago. Because the market went down over 30%, market share improved to one of the highest levels ever: 2.36%.

BEVs: 2,357 – up 5% at ≈1.18% market share

– up 5% at ≈1.18% market share PHEVs: 2,362 – down 24% at ≈1.18% market share

After nine months of this year, total new passenger plug-in car registrations reached 50,141 at an average of almost 1.9% market share.

The top selling all-electric models were Volkswagen e-Golf (432) and Renault ZOE (328), while BMW i3 was good for 282 (plus 138 REx for total 420).

Tesla registrations stands at 201 (104 Model S + 81 Model X). Jaguar I-PACE was at just 8 registrations! Another newcomer, Hyundai Kona Electric, on the other hand, noted 91.

All those results were nothing compared to 812 StreetScooters (3,293 YTD), which are not included in the total passenger plug-in car registrations above.

More than half of the plug-in hybrids in September were BMW – 1,196, including 752 BMW 225xe Active Tourer.