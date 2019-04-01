Plug-In Hybrid Car Range, Price & More Compared For U.S. – April 1, 2019

33 M BY MARK KANE

Without the full tax credit, Chevrolet Volt falls behind other models

Here is our latest comparison of the plug-in hybrid car offer in the U.S. as of April 1, 2019, wita h slight update and after taking into account General Motors‘ cut of the available federal tax credit from $7,500 to $3,750.

See Available amount of federal tax credit here.

PHEVs by range

According to the EPA, the majority of PHEVs can go more than 16 miles. The top ones can go around 50 miles (Honda Clarity PHEV and Chevrolet Volt). BMW i3 REx (with range-extender) is a separate species, as the 25 kW ICE is really more of an auxiliary device to complete the trip.

In the near future, we expect that we will see more and more 20-30 miles of range, just like we see more 200+ mile BEVs.

PHEVs by price

The Chevrolet Volt is already out of production, but we assume there is still a certain number to be sold. Sadly, after the reduction of the available federal tax credit to $3,750, Volt (effectively priced from $30,345) is now behind most of other top-selling PHEVs. Even if GM did not cease production, Volt would be at a serious disadvantage and six months from now the amount will decrease to $1,875.

*some models estimated